The Costco Food Court Item Canadians Have And Americans Want

Since opening its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has rapidly expanded across the globe. As of 2023, Costco warehouses can be found in 14 different countries, totaling 859 stores worldwide (per Visual Capitalist). The two countries with the largest number of Costco locations are the United States, with 591, followed by Canada, with 107. While Americans may have the most Costco stores, when it comes to food court offerings, Canadian members seem to be winning. Members worldwide are willing to wait in long lines at Costco food courts for a $1.50 hot dog combo or a slice of Kirkland Signature pizza, but not all menu items are the same in every country.

In Canada, Costco food courts offer a plate of chicken tenders and fries. Reddit users were shocked to discover that this dish is not available in the U.S., despite its popularity in American cuisine. One user wrote, "We'll trade you the turkey sandwich for the fries." Another admitted, "Costco Canada almost made me want to immigrate." Other food court items unique to Canada include a chicken wing platter and poutine, made with fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

According to a TikTok user who compared Costco food court offerings from both countries, "Canada wins." One commenter agreed, writing, "The fries are just so special it helps take Canada over the top." Sadly, U.S. Costco members will have to settle for chicken bakes and turkey sandwiches for the time being.