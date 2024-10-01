The Costco Food Court Item Canadians Have And Americans Want
Since opening its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has rapidly expanded across the globe. As of 2023, Costco warehouses can be found in 14 different countries, totaling 859 stores worldwide (per Visual Capitalist). The two countries with the largest number of Costco locations are the United States, with 591, followed by Canada, with 107. While Americans may have the most Costco stores, when it comes to food court offerings, Canadian members seem to be winning. Members worldwide are willing to wait in long lines at Costco food courts for a $1.50 hot dog combo or a slice of Kirkland Signature pizza, but not all menu items are the same in every country.
In Canada, Costco food courts offer a plate of chicken tenders and fries. Reddit users were shocked to discover that this dish is not available in the U.S., despite its popularity in American cuisine. One user wrote, "We'll trade you the turkey sandwich for the fries." Another admitted, "Costco Canada almost made me want to immigrate." Other food court items unique to Canada include a chicken wing platter and poutine, made with fries, cheese curds, and gravy.
According to a TikTok user who compared Costco food court offerings from both countries, "Canada wins." One commenter agreed, writing, "The fries are just so special it helps take Canada over the top." Sadly, U.S. Costco members will have to settle for chicken bakes and turkey sandwiches for the time being.
Costcos in Canada offer the discontinued Polish dog
It might be worth a trip to Canada just to enjoy the food offered at its Costco food courts — you might be surprised to see some familiar items that have long been discontinued south of the border. One item that American Costco members might recognize on Canadian menus is the Polish dog. Costco food courts in the U.S. used to carry Polish dogs until 2018. According to Costco's website, the decision to discontinue them was made in an attempt to "simplify [the] menu and make room for healthier options." As much as food court patrons love Costco's hot dogs, the removal of Polish dogs from U.S. menus was a sad loss for many. One Reddit user admitted, "I honestly have not eaten at the food court since they took the Polish hot dog away."
News of the Polish dog in Canada may have some U.S. members hopeful about what other discontinued items the country's menus might carry, but sadly, neither country's food court offers Costco's sorely missed combo pizza. For that menu item, Americans may need to travel even farther than Canada. Redditors have discovered that the combo pizza slice is available at certain locations in Japan. If you do find yourself traveling overseas to try Costco's international food items, your membership is valid worldwide, though you'll still need a passport to get there.