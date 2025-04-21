Transform Your Cooking With Wagyu Beef Tallow: The Decadent Butter Substitute You Need

Whether you are searing a steak or baking a pie, fat is a crucial component of the preparation process. You need fat to help develop complex flavors, prevent food from sticking to cooking surfaces, and play a crucial role in achieving your desired texture. Everything from a perfectly crispy exterior on a pan-fried piece of meat to a delightfully flaky pastry crust depend on this versatile ingredient. While you've likely cooked with butter or vegetable oils, there's a delicious fat you may not have considered: wagyu beef tallow. To learn more about how to cook with it, Food Republic spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

This high-quality tallow is made from the fat of wagyu beef, the Japanese breed of cattle known for its marbled texture and rich taste. While you can buy wagyu steak at retailers like Costco, many people are unfamiliar with its tallow, the rendered fat with a high smoke point that seriously level up your home cooking. "What makes it stand out is its rich, savory depth of flavor," Littley explained. "[It's] naturally more buttery and umami-forward than standard beef fat because Wagyu cattle have a higher concentration of intramuscular fat." The expert also shared that the rich, marbled texture of the wagyu beef carries over into the tallow, "giving it a silky texture and a clean, almost nutty richness that can bring both savory and baked dishes to life." In this way, wagyu beef tallow is very similar to butter, "with a bit more punch and a deeper finish," according to Littley.