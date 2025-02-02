Where Does Costco Source Its Wagyu Steak From?

The pinnacle of beef in the culinary world, wagyu steak practically melts in your mouth thanks to the rich, hyper-marbling rippling throughout its cuts. Once exclusive but forever a culinary luxury, A5 wagyu can now be found in select Costco locations across the country. Each package contains three 16-ounce A5 ribeyes, imported directly from the Kagoshima prefecture in Japan. Wagyu from this region is highly coveted, and regarded as some of the finest in the country.

The grading system for wagyu uses a letter-and-number scale based on yield and quality, unlike the USDA grading system used in the United States. The letter, either A, B, or C (with A being the highest), indicates the yield — how much edible meat is obtained. The number, from 1 to 5 (with 5 being the best), reflects marbling percentage, color, texture, and firmness. Costco's wagyu carries an A5 rating, the highest possible grade for wagyu, making the wholesale retailer an excellent source for this exceptional product.

Buyer beware: While fully rendering the fat is an important step in cooking ribeye cuts, you still want to preserve the tenderness of the meat. Avoid the mistake of overcooking your wagyu, as the intense marbling decreases the cooking time compared to other types of steaks.