4 Frozen Pierogi Brands, Ranked

Everyone who's ever had the joy of eating pierogies knows they are a near-perfect dish. I mean, they are little pillows of stuffed pasta filled with potatoes, cheese, and more. How could you not love them? If a sweet Eastern European grandma isn't around to teach you how it's done, however, pierogies aren't the easiest dish to make from scratch. Enter frozen pierogies — there may not be a ton of brands, but you can find them in several flavors, and most grocers carry at least one frozen option. Pierogi lovers rejoice!

In my opinion, none of the frozen pierogi brands you find on shelves are bad options. Still, as a person who eats frozen pierogies quite regularly, I was dying to know which brand makes the best pierogies — so I bought and tasted all the ones I could find. This only turned out to be four brands, but that's more than enough to satisfy a craving. A deep dive into my ranking methodology can be found at the end, but suffice it to say that flavor and texture reigned supreme when it came time to determine a winner. If you love pierogies as much as I do, you'll want to see how the four brands I got my hands on measured up in a head-to-head competition.