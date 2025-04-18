4 Frozen Pierogi Brands, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everyone who's ever had the joy of eating pierogies knows they are a near-perfect dish. I mean, they are little pillows of stuffed pasta filled with potatoes, cheese, and more. How could you not love them? If a sweet Eastern European grandma isn't around to teach you how it's done, however, pierogies aren't the easiest dish to make from scratch. Enter frozen pierogies — there may not be a ton of brands, but you can find them in several flavors, and most grocers carry at least one frozen option. Pierogi lovers rejoice!
In my opinion, none of the frozen pierogi brands you find on shelves are bad options. Still, as a person who eats frozen pierogies quite regularly, I was dying to know which brand makes the best pierogies — so I bought and tasted all the ones I could find. This only turned out to be four brands, but that's more than enough to satisfy a craving. A deep dive into my ranking methodology can be found at the end, but suffice it to say that flavor and texture reigned supreme when it came time to determine a winner. If you love pierogies as much as I do, you'll want to see how the four brands I got my hands on measured up in a head-to-head competition.
4. Golden Gourmet Potato & Cheddar Pierogies
Often found in the Kosher section of grocery stores, Golden pierogies were my least favorite of the bunch. Don't let the last place position in my ranking fool you though, these frozen stuffed pastas are definitely tasty. Interestingly enough, the brand name is on the nose too. They were in fact more golden in color, both inside and out, compared to the other products I tried. While the color doesn't necessarily denote flavor or texture, it did give these pierogies some eye-catching appeal.
The best part about Golden Potato & Cheddar Pierogies is the potato filling. It has a rich taste and a smooth texture that anyone could love. I picked up on plenty of cheese and a bit of onion as well. Yum! The brand also makes three other flavors (Potato & Onion, Spinach, Broccoli & Cheddar, and Spinach with Potato & Onion), and I bet they hit the mark on flavor too.
The reason this brand came in last place is that I didn't like the pasta as much as the competitor's. After air frying, the shell became super crispy and airy. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; it could actually be a benefit in many cases, but it was less like pasta and more like pie crust. It would be fantastic tossed in buffalo sauce and dipped in ranch or blue cheese dressing, but if you want more of a pasta shell, one of the other brands makes a better choice.
3. Jaju Potato & Cheese Pierogies
Jaju Pierogies are proudly scratch-made in Eastern Massachusetts using recipes inspired by the founders' grandfather, and you know what? They truly bring a touch of gourmet, homemade flavor to your plate.
I sampled Jaju's Potato & Cheese Pierogies, which still use a generational recipe, and they were delicious. Upon first bite, I could tell that the brand uses quality ingredients to make its pierogies. For a frozen product, I was pretty surprised at how gourmet they tasted. Compared to my number one pick, they were way less tangy — but the onion, potato, and cheese flavors came together perfectly. Regrettably, the filling was a touch drier and less smooth than other brands, but the flavor was definitely on point. The shell got nice and crispy in my air fryer too.
In total, Jaju makes eight different flavors of their yummy pierogies. While many of them are traditional variations on the classic potato and cheese recipe, they also make a few unique ones, like Butternut Squash, Apple & Sage (proving that yes, pierogies can be sweet too).
The main drawback to Jaju pierogies is the elevated cost. A bag with 12 pierogies costs between $9.99 and $12.99, depending on where you shop. This makes them the most expensive brand I tried, so for me, they are only a once-in-a-while purchase. Additionally, you typically only find them at grocery stores like Whole Foods and Sprouts, so unlike the second-place brand, they aren't the most widely available.
2. Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies
Coming in second place for the best pierogi brand is none other than Mrs. T's Pierogies. Not only can you find the brand just about everywhere, but it's the reliable workhorse of the bunch. It's there whenever you need it, and it won't let you down. Will it bowl you over with flavor and premium quality? Maybe not, but it's the golden standard for a reason: The pierogies have it all.
Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies are hard to criticize. The potato filling is super smooth, and the cheese boosts flavor without taking over. You also get a nice amount of filling and pasta in every bite. I wouldn't say the flavors are over the top, but this is a big advantage when it comes to versatility. Seriously, these pierogies are perfect for upgrading with any ingredients, sauces, or seasonings you like. They are competent and well-balanced, so it's no wonder Mrs. T's is the brand we all know and love.
To top it off, Mrs. T's Pierogies come in 12 full-size flavors and four mini-sized flavors, so there's no shortage of variety. You probably won't find more than a few at any given store, but all of the flavors are tasty. I should know, I've bought them all — and honestly, you can find a bulk-sized bag of the brand's pierogies in my freezer at all times. When you need a dependable pierogi good for any dish, Mrs. T's won't let you down.
1. Pierogies Factory Potato & Cheese Pierogies
Without a shadow of a doubt, the best frozen pierogies I sunk my teeth into were the Pierogies Factory's Potato & Cheese Pierogies, and oh boy, what a mouthful they were. All it took was one taste for me to know these pierogies are where it's at. They pack a big punch in the flavor department, and the texture is nothing to scoff at either.
The Potato & Cheese Pierogies from Pierogies Factory were overflowing with a bold, tangy flavor thanks to the use of farmer's cheese in the recipe. There were lots of savory seasonings present as well, and the ingredients gave me a fresher, more premium taste than other options. Seriously, they went hard with the flavors, and I'm here for it. Honestly, they were intense enough that I could see myself eating them as-is, without any additional seasonings or sauces. Either way, delish! Also, the supporting role of the pasta shell was executed perfectly. The texture and crunch were nothing short of spectacular.
Pierogies Factory makes its drool-worthy pierogies in 11 flavors, and they range from classic to unique, like Slow Roasted Pork. Plus, three of the flavors are vegan and one is gluten-free, so they easily appeal to various dietary preferences. If you can't track down a bag of them locally, I'd go as far as saying they'd be worth ordering directly from the brand's website — that's how incredibly tasty they are.
How I evaluated these frozen pierogi brands
On average, I probably eat frozen pierogies two or more times a week. They are easily one of my all-time top three dishes, so really, there's no better person to review frozen pierogi brands than me. To conduct my taste test, I snagged a box or bag of every frozen pierogi brand I could find in its most basic recipe: Potato and cheese. Then, I air fried them (they're one of the best foods to air fry after all) and got to tasting them straight away. Typically, I would add something to pierogies, like green chili, more cheese, or at least some butter. However, in order to get the best sense for each different pierogi, this time I ate them as is.
As far as ranking the four brands you find above from worst to best, I primarily focused on flavor and texture — this includes both the filling and the pasta. In addition to evaluating each individual pierogi, I also considered the brand's offerings as a whole. Does it offer something unique, like maybe vegan or gluten-free options? Also, how many flavors of pierogies does it make, and how easy are they to find?
In the end, I learned that any of the four brands I sampled are worth a try. Unless you're struggling to find a way to use leftover mashed potatoes, I don't see any reason why you need to perfect the art of making pierogies yourself. The brands you find on grocery store shelves are pretty darn tasty.