Costco's Way Of Ordering Custom Cakes Is Outdated But Works Like A Charm

Costco's extensive bakery selection has a treat for practically every event and occasion, from birthdays to brunches — and that includes customized cakes with your choice of décor and lettering. While they're not technically made from scratch in Costco's bakeries, these cakes are decorated in-house. However, if you're looking to pick one up, you'll need to visit your local warehouse and place it in person, since Costco does not have an online order option or phone number where members can make requests.

While this system is a bit old-fashioned, it definitely works. The cake order selection forms can easily be found in the bakery section of your local store. You can fill out the slip of paper with all your preferred customizations, then drop it into a large box where it will be collected by bakery employees. Just know that it's best not to wait until the last minute — Costco specifies that bakers need at least 24 hours notice to fulfill an order.

Most cakes have a turn around time of at least 48 hours, and will be placed in a bakery fridge awaiting pickup once it's ready. Costco doesn't contact members once the cake is complete, so it is up to you to keep track (you can likely call your local store to check up). Pro tip: If you need the custom cake in time for a holiday, double check that Costco won't be closed for the occasion, as it is on New Years Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day in the U.S.