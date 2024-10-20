Costco's Way Of Ordering Custom Cakes Is Outdated But Works Like A Charm
Costco's extensive bakery selection has a treat for practically every event and occasion, from birthdays to brunches — and that includes customized cakes with your choice of décor and lettering. While they're not technically made from scratch in Costco's bakeries, these cakes are decorated in-house. However, if you're looking to pick one up, you'll need to visit your local warehouse and place it in person, since Costco does not have an online order option or phone number where members can make requests.
While this system is a bit old-fashioned, it definitely works. The cake order selection forms can easily be found in the bakery section of your local store. You can fill out the slip of paper with all your preferred customizations, then drop it into a large box where it will be collected by bakery employees. Just know that it's best not to wait until the last minute — Costco specifies that bakers need at least 24 hours notice to fulfill an order.
Most cakes have a turn around time of at least 48 hours, and will be placed in a bakery fridge awaiting pickup once it's ready. Costco doesn't contact members once the cake is complete, so it is up to you to keep track (you can likely call your local store to check up). Pro tip: If you need the custom cake in time for a holiday, double check that Costco won't be closed for the occasion, as it is on New Years Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day in the U.S.
Costco offers a ton of different custom cake options
Placing an order from Costco may take a little bit of time and planning, but the results are worth the extra in-person shopping trip. Costco's custom cakes have been highly regarded amongst members for years. In a Reddit thread, several customers wrote great things, including "I highly recommend the white cake" and "Best chocolate cake I've had and it probably cost less than the raw ingredients to make my own." The treats are so well-liked, in fact, that Costco even celebrates its own store anniversaries with cakes straight from its own bakery.
Costco offers a choice between a 10-inch round cake that serves up to 16 people, or a half-sheet cake that serves up to 48 people. You can select between a white cake with vanilla cheesecake mousse filling, or a chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling and matching icing. You can also include a message written in a color icing of your choice.
Costco won't fulfill intricate design requests (like your child's favorite cartoon character, for example), but it does offer a wide variety of options that cater to tons of events, including holidays, anniversaries, baby showers, and baptisms, as well as generic designs like roses, rainbows, and candles. A preview of each design is typically displayed on the cake order selection kiosk. While exact prices vary by location, sheet cakes usually start at $24.99, while a round cake is priced at $15.99. And while there are ways to buy some groceries from Costco without a membership, these custom cakes are exclusively for members only.