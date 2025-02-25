How To Reheat Rice On Your Stovetop For Fluffy Perfection

Growing up in an Asian household, rice wasn't just a side dish — it was a staple at every meal. Whether paired with stir-fries, curries, or soups, a fresh pot of rice was always on the table. Leftovers were inevitable, and knowing how to properly reheat it was just as important as knowing how to make perfectly cooked rice. While it may be convenient, reheating rice in the microwave is a terrible idea. Nothing beats the stovetop method for restoring rice to its perfect, just-cooked state — a technique that takes advantage of the power of steam.

Reheating rice can be tricky: too much heat can dry it out, while too much moisture can make it mushy. The key to bringing leftover rice back to life is using gentle steam to rehydrate the grains while keeping them fluffy. The best method for this is to let the rice warm to room temperature. Then, add your leftover rice to a pan or skillet, splash it with water, cover the pot, and simmer on low heat for a few minutes. This simple technique allows steam to bring the rice back to its delicious texture without overcooking it.