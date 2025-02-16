The Textural Reason You Should Never Reheat Rice In The Microwave
There are so many different types of rice, used in countless dishes, so it's no surprise if you have some sitting in your fridge right now. The question is: Will you be reheating it in the microwave? While many people rely on this quick method, there's a strong case for skipping it — and it all comes down to texture. Most of the ways people microwave rice — whether in its leftover container, in a bowl, or even with an ice cube — often leave it dry as all get-out, with an unpleasant crunch.
Beyond drying out and turning unpalatably crunchy, microwaving rice can also make existing clumps worse. This happens because rice naturally clumps when exposed to the moisture-wicking environment of the fridge (which you can help prevent by storing it in an airtight container). The heat from the microwave pulls even more moisture from the grains, leaving them stiff and unappetizing. So, add rice to the list of things best not microwaved and opt for a better reheating method.
The very best way to reheat rice
The microwave is quick and convenient, but as mentioned, it dries out rice. A better alternative? Steaming it on the stove. This method takes a little longer (and yes, you will dirty a pan), but the like-new results are wonderful.
Start by pulling your rice from the fridge and letting it sit on the counter until it reaches room temperature — but don't forget about it! Set a timer for 10 to 15 minutes at most, as cooked rice is particularly prone to bacteria growth that can cause food poisoning.
Once the rice is no longer fridge-cold, add it to a skillet over low heat and pour in a tablespoon of water or broth per half-cup of rice — broth adds extra depth of flavor. Make sure you use a pan with a lid, because you'll want to cover it securely to let the rice steam gently for about five minutes. When the timer goes off, leave the rice in the pan for another five minutes to finish absorbing the moisture. This way, it'll get nice and fluffy.