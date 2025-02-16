The Textural Reason You Should Never Reheat Rice In The Microwave

There are so many different types of rice, used in countless dishes, so it's no surprise if you have some sitting in your fridge right now. The question is: Will you be reheating it in the microwave? While many people rely on this quick method, there's a strong case for skipping it — and it all comes down to texture. Most of the ways people microwave rice — whether in its leftover container, in a bowl, or even with an ice cube — often leave it dry as all get-out, with an unpleasant crunch.

Beyond drying out and turning unpalatably crunchy, microwaving rice can also make existing clumps worse. This happens because rice naturally clumps when exposed to the moisture-wicking environment of the fridge (which you can help prevent by storing it in an airtight container). The heat from the microwave pulls even more moisture from the grains, leaving them stiff and unappetizing. So, add rice to the list of things best not microwaved and opt for a better reheating method.