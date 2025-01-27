Starbucks Brings Back Cafe Freebies That Fans Have Been Begging For
Beginning on January 27, 2025, Starbucks customers can once again enjoy free use of milk, creamer, and even refills, as perks that haven't been available for years are returning to stores. In a PR notice sent to Food Republic, a Starbucks spokesperson shared that the coffee chain is officially bringing back the sorely-missed condiment bar in participating locations in the United States and Canada. The self-service station will be stocked with milk, creamers, and a variety of sweeteners, so customers can once again easily customize their Starbucks drinks themselves.
In yet more exciting news, the coffee chain will also be reinstating the practice of serving beverages in ceramic mugs and glasses, for customers who order their drinks "for here" (instead of "to go"). Customers can also opt to enjoy their beverage in-store in their own clean, reusable cup brought from home.
Some drink orders will also be eligible for free refills when ordered "for here" and enjoyed inside a Starbucks café, whether you use your own cup or one of the store's. Eligible beverages include basic hot and iced coffees, as well as both hot and iced tea beverages (try getting a bonus hot tea at Starbucks by ordering wisely, too). Drinks using Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, or flavored Iced Tea, as well as Starbucks Refreshers, are not eligible.
Starbucks wants customers to hang out in cafes — if you buy something
Starbucks is hoping to regain that cozy coffeehouse feel that its stores have been missing for some time. Perks like the condiment bar and ceramic drinkware were removed during the COVID-19 pandemic as a safety precaution, to encourage customers to grab their coffee to go and avoid lingering in-store. As times have changed, the coffee chain now wants people to come in and stay a while — as long as you are a paying customer.
In addition to the free refills and condiment bar, Starbucks is also officially reversing its open-door policy. The policy was introduced back in 2018, allowing people to reside within Starbucks stores to use facilities like patio furniture and restrooms, without purchasing any items. Starbucks' new Coffeehouse Code Of Conduct reverts this, requiring individuals to make a purchase before enjoying a café's facilities. Starbucks has also laid out rules for customers that include zero tolerance for violence, discrimination, consuming alcohol or smoking, and panhandling.
Per the Starbucks website, the goal of these new policies is "to create a welcoming environment" for customers, allowing them to feel safe and respected while inside stores. While these new mandates may encourage many customers to hang out, it might also be costly for those who used to rely on the coffee chain's public restrooms.