Starbucks Brings Back Cafe Freebies That Fans Have Been Begging For

Beginning on January 27, 2025, Starbucks customers can once again enjoy free use of milk, creamer, and even refills, as perks that haven't been available for years are returning to stores. In a PR notice sent to Food Republic, a Starbucks spokesperson shared that the coffee chain is officially bringing back the sorely-missed condiment bar in participating locations in the United States and Canada. The self-service station will be stocked with milk, creamers, and a variety of sweeteners, so customers can once again easily customize their Starbucks drinks themselves.

In yet more exciting news, the coffee chain will also be reinstating the practice of serving beverages in ceramic mugs and glasses, for customers who order their drinks "for here" (instead of "to go"). Customers can also opt to enjoy their beverage in-store in their own clean, reusable cup brought from home.

Some drink orders will also be eligible for free refills when ordered "for here" and enjoyed inside a Starbucks café, whether you use your own cup or one of the store's. Eligible beverages include basic hot and iced coffees, as well as both hot and iced tea beverages (try getting a bonus hot tea at Starbucks by ordering wisely, too). Drinks using Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Iced Tea Lemonade, or flavored Iced Tea, as well as Starbucks Refreshers, are not eligible.