The Only Country Where Starbucks Fuses Matcha With This Popular Italian Dessert, And America Would Love It

We all know that Starbucks has pulled off some incredible menu items over the years — have you checked out the brand's Spring 2025 menu yet? But this latest creation might just take the cake — if you'll excuse the pun. We're talking about a fusion of Japan's vibrant matcha green tea and Italy's iconic tiramisu dessert, adorably named the Matcha-Misu slice. But before you text the girls and jump in your car, here's the problem: it's not in America. It's not even in Japan. It's only available in Australia.

Somehow, the land of flat whites and Tim Tams has been gifted this viral-worthy dessert before the rest of us, and yeah, we're a little bit jealous. Of course we are. It looks like a decadent slice of tiramisu, but instead of the usual cocoa dusting, some genius at Australia's Starbucks swapped in finely ground matcha, infusing it straight into the sponge and layering it with mascarpone. The resulting slice is a rich, creamy, sponge-y treat with a bit of an earthier edge than a traditional tiramisu, and an absolutely stunning color.