The Only Country Where Starbucks Fuses Matcha With This Popular Italian Dessert, And America Would Love It
We all know that Starbucks has pulled off some incredible menu items over the years — have you checked out the brand's Spring 2025 menu yet? But this latest creation might just take the cake — if you'll excuse the pun. We're talking about a fusion of Japan's vibrant matcha green tea and Italy's iconic tiramisu dessert, adorably named the Matcha-Misu slice. But before you text the girls and jump in your car, here's the problem: it's not in America. It's not even in Japan. It's only available in Australia.
Somehow, the land of flat whites and Tim Tams has been gifted this viral-worthy dessert before the rest of us, and yeah, we're a little bit jealous. Of course we are. It looks like a decadent slice of tiramisu, but instead of the usual cocoa dusting, some genius at Australia's Starbucks swapped in finely ground matcha, infusing it straight into the sponge and layering it with mascarpone. The resulting slice is a rich, creamy, sponge-y treat with a bit of an earthier edge than a traditional tiramisu, and an absolutely stunning color.
Petition for America to get the Matcha-Misu
The Matcha-Misu doesn't stop at dessert. Starbucks Australia also turned the slice into a drink, offering Matcha-Misu lattes both hot and iced, essentially a matcha latte topped with tiramisu-flavored mascarpone cream. It's like a pick-me-up and a dessert all in one sip; basically the dream beverage for anyone who loves matcha and coffee and refuses to pick one over the other.
Australia's coffee culture is strong, so it makes sense they'd be open to experimenting with this kind of thing. But let's be real here — the Matcha-Misu has "viral American hit" written all over it. If matcha lattes, matcha chocolate eclairs, and even matcha Kit Kats can pop off in the U.S., why hasn't Matcha-Misu landed yet? Beyond the hype, it just makes sense. The U.S. is already obsessed with Italian desserts (think: cannoli, affogato, and panna cotta), and matcha has gone fully mainstream ... so, Starbucks, hello, what's the hold up here? Australia has had their fun. It's time to bring the Matcha-Misu stateside and watch America lose its mind. It'll be the Pink Drink all over again, and we're here for it.