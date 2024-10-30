Starbucks Kicks Off The Holidays With New Festive Drinkware

You may still be sipping on drinks from Starbucks' autumnal menu, but on November 7, 2024, the iconic coffee chain will release new holiday merch in anticipation of the winter season. Whether you're into icy drinks or a hot coffee to warm you up from the inside, the brand has you covered with over a dozen new cups and mugs.

For cold cups with straws included, Starbucks is offering three new products, each capable of holding up to 24 ounces. Its Gemstone Cold Cup is a sparkly way to tote around your Wicked-themed drinks, or just to keep your water cold. The Navy Gemstone Cold Cup, with its sapphire-inspired design, is equally eye-catching. Meanwhile, the Red Studded Cold Cup channels all things merry and bright.

If you're looking for drinkware that will accommodate your warm Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte as well as iced drinks, Starbucks' line of tumblers should do the trick. The new Jade Green and Red Ribbed tumblers have Christmas-inspired colors, while the silver plaid Luster Tumbler displays its own holiday flair with a tinsel-like vibe. All three will hold 12 ounces of your favorite beverage. Need larger caffeinated drinks in your life? Turn to the 16-ounce Pink Siren Scales Tumbler or the 20-ounce Striped Silicone Sleeve tumbler.