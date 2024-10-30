Starbucks Kicks Off The Holidays With New Festive Drinkware
You may still be sipping on drinks from Starbucks' autumnal menu, but on November 7, 2024, the iconic coffee chain will release new holiday merch in anticipation of the winter season. Whether you're into icy drinks or a hot coffee to warm you up from the inside, the brand has you covered with over a dozen new cups and mugs.
For cold cups with straws included, Starbucks is offering three new products, each capable of holding up to 24 ounces. Its Gemstone Cold Cup is a sparkly way to tote around your Wicked-themed drinks, or just to keep your water cold. The Navy Gemstone Cold Cup, with its sapphire-inspired design, is equally eye-catching. Meanwhile, the Red Studded Cold Cup channels all things merry and bright.
If you're looking for drinkware that will accommodate your warm Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte as well as iced drinks, Starbucks' line of tumblers should do the trick. The new Jade Green and Red Ribbed tumblers have Christmas-inspired colors, while the silver plaid Luster Tumbler displays its own holiday flair with a tinsel-like vibe. All three will hold 12 ounces of your favorite beverage. Need larger caffeinated drinks in your life? Turn to the 16-ounce Pink Siren Scales Tumbler or the 20-ounce Striped Silicone Sleeve tumbler.
More holiday drinkware from Starbucks
If you're on the search for a spirited Starbucks cup or mug to hold your hot drinks, there's no shortage of those, either. Opt for the 16-ounce Iridescent Glow-In-The-Dark Hot Cup decorated with boughs of holly to brighten up your evening-time sipping. Or, spring for a whole set of Color Changing Pearl Hot cups. This line of six 16-ounce cups come in a variety of colors, and change hue once they're filled with a hot beverage. Also, Starbucks has once again partnered with famed tumbler brand Stanley for a seasonal item. The new 40-ounce Berry Pink Glitter Tumbler can hold hot or cold drinks and comes with a plastic straw and handle.
Finally, if you're looking to enjoy your Starbucks order at home (or whip up something yourself), the 16-ounce Candy Twist Mug displays a candy-cane inspired pattern for a fun retro feel, coming in at $16.95 each. Most of the company's new drinkware clocks in between $22.95 and $29.95, though there are outliers, with the Iridescent Glow-In-The-Dark Pearl Hot Cups priced at only $3.95 each, while the Stanley tumbler retails for $54.95.