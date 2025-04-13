Make Boiled Eggs Easier With An Unlikely Appliance

Long gone are the days when you had to patiently boil water in order to make a batch of hard-boiled eggs. These days, you can make them in a pinch using an unexpected kitchen gadget: the air fryer. With this appliance's help, the most challenging part of making eggs will be figuring out if you should technically still call them "hard-boiled." The process is as easy as placing your eggs in the basket and pressing a button or two. Once you try this method out, you'll understand why we count eggs among the 13 foods you should be cooking in the air fryer.

To prepare hard-boiled eggs this way, preheat your air fryer to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, then gently place the eggs inside the basket. The overall cooking time will vary depending on whether you prefer hard, jammy, or soft yolks. For hard-boiled, let the air fryer run for about 15 minutes. For medium, jammy yolks, cook the eggs for around 11 to 13 minutes. Soft-boiled will take about 9 minutes total. Once the fryer finishes cooking, transfer the air fried eggs to a bowl of ice water for up to 10 minutes. This stark difference in temperature shocks the shell, which helps it peel off of the egg much more easily.