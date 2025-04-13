Make Boiled Eggs Easier With An Unlikely Appliance
Long gone are the days when you had to patiently boil water in order to make a batch of hard-boiled eggs. These days, you can make them in a pinch using an unexpected kitchen gadget: the air fryer. With this appliance's help, the most challenging part of making eggs will be figuring out if you should technically still call them "hard-boiled." The process is as easy as placing your eggs in the basket and pressing a button or two. Once you try this method out, you'll understand why we count eggs among the 13 foods you should be cooking in the air fryer.
To prepare hard-boiled eggs this way, preheat your air fryer to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, then gently place the eggs inside the basket. The overall cooking time will vary depending on whether you prefer hard, jammy, or soft yolks. For hard-boiled, let the air fryer run for about 15 minutes. For medium, jammy yolks, cook the eggs for around 11 to 13 minutes. Soft-boiled will take about 9 minutes total. Once the fryer finishes cooking, transfer the air fried eggs to a bowl of ice water for up to 10 minutes. This stark difference in temperature shocks the shell, which helps it peel off of the egg much more easily.
What to do with air fryer eggs
To enjoy these air fryer eggs, simply cut them in half and sprinkle on as much salt and pepper as you like. But you don't have to stop there. Use chopped-up eggs in a basic (but delicious) egg salad recipe by stirring in some high-quality mayonnaise, fresh herbs like dill, and your favorite seasonings. Scoop a hefty portion onto some crusty sourdough bread for the perfect lunch.
To make a yummy appetizer, cut the eggs in half, scoop out the yolks, and make classic deviled eggs, or for your next party, take inspo from a popular pasta when making deviled eggs. Regardless of the spin you put on them, making your eggs in the air fryer creates less mess. Don't forget to top them with some crispy bacon (cooked in the air fryer, of course) for the ultimate one-appliance appetizer.
Soft-boiled air fryer eggs are ideal for topping dishes like a hearty bowl of ramen, where the jammy middle adds richness and protein. Take it further by marinating the eggs in a soy sauce, honey, and rice vinegar mixture. This creates the perfect blend of savory and sweet, and the air fried eggs can absorb all the umami flavors from the delicious sauce while sitting atop a bed of fluffy white rice.