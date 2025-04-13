What Costco Shoppers Hate Most About The Kirkland Maple Syrup Bottles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco fans are a loyal bunch, but any perceived wrong can set them off on social media (just look at how they reacted to sub-par peppermint bark in 2024). They've weathered soda fountain brand switch-ups, some major Costco food recalls, and egg-purchasing limitations, but one ongoing issue concerns Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup, which comes in a cute 1-liter jug with a green flip cap on top. And that cap is exactly where some people take issue.

"Great syrup," one person wrote on Reddit, adding, "worst cap design in history." A user on another Reddit thread echoed this sentiment, proclaiming that the cap is awful because it not only continuously flips open when you want it closed, but it also has a tendency to break "before you get halfway through the bottle." This may occur because excess syrup collects at the mouth of the bottle the more you use it, and this syrup crystallizes into hardened little chunks due to air exposure. This, in turn, can offset the lid when you try to snap it shut. (The lid is also prone to dribbling syrup down the jug, which creates a sticky mess.)