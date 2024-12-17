Costco Shoppers Are Furious Over A Major Change To A Popular Holiday Sweet Treat

That infamous practice known as "shrinkflation" has seemingly struck again. This time, a customer holiday favorite from Costco has seemingly taken the hit: Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark.

Users across social media are furiously claiming that Costco's beloved chocolatey, minty treat is definitely not as good as it once was. Specifically, complaints are mounting that the popular holiday bark is much thinner and less substantial than it used to be. And, at $15 per pack, which some claim is up $5 from previous years, shoppers aren't happy about the alleged quality cut.

Photos of the peppermint bark from past years do indicate a difference, with previous package labeling showing 2-pound containers, whereas the currently available packages for the 2024 holiday season are labeled as being 1.5 pounds. The pieces of bark visible inside older images also appear significantly thicker than the pieces shown more recently, which were easier to snap in half.