Where Can You Find The Cheapest Fast Food Burger In The US? (Hint: It's Not McDonald's)

So it's been kind of hard to ignore that burger prices are not what they used to be. After all, when McDonald's first opened, its burgers only cost 15 cents. We may never see a price that low again, but if you're looking for where to get the best deals, we've got you covered. Here's the scoop: for the cheapest fast food cheeseburger, don't head to McDonald's because despite its legacy, the Golden Arches no longer offer the best bargain. Nope, that title quietly belongs to both Burger King and Wendy's.

At the time of writing (and maybe depending on where you're looking) a basic cheeseburger at Burger King and the Jr. Cheeseburger at Wendy's both cost $1.99, while McDonald's has bumped its burger up to $2.19. And don't even ask about Five Guys, notoriously the most expensive fast food location of them all.

It's not a massive difference, but every little bit adds up. In fact, it becomes even more noticeable when you think about how much some fast food places have raised prices over the years. Who even remembers a time when a McDouble was on the Dollar Menu? Not us. In this economy, a true budget-conscious fast food lover has to play it smart, so if you're looking for the cheapest option on any given day, Burger King and Wendy's are your best bet.