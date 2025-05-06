Where Can You Find The Cheapest Fast Food Burger In The US? (Hint: It's Not McDonald's)
So it's been kind of hard to ignore that burger prices are not what they used to be. After all, when McDonald's first opened, its burgers only cost 15 cents. We may never see a price that low again, but if you're looking for where to get the best deals, we've got you covered. Here's the scoop: for the cheapest fast food cheeseburger, don't head to McDonald's because despite its legacy, the Golden Arches no longer offer the best bargain. Nope, that title quietly belongs to both Burger King and Wendy's.
At the time of writing (and maybe depending on where you're looking) a basic cheeseburger at Burger King and the Jr. Cheeseburger at Wendy's both cost $1.99, while McDonald's has bumped its burger up to $2.19. And don't even ask about Five Guys, notoriously the most expensive fast food location of them all.
It's not a massive difference, but every little bit adds up. In fact, it becomes even more noticeable when you think about how much some fast food places have raised prices over the years. Who even remembers a time when a McDouble was on the Dollar Menu? Not us. In this economy, a true budget-conscious fast food lover has to play it smart, so if you're looking for the cheapest option on any given day, Burger King and Wendy's are your best bet.
But wait - what about deals?
Now, before you pledge your allegiance to Wendy and the King, there's a catch. Yes, their $1.99 cheeseburgers win when it comes to everyday pricing, but when it comes to limited-time deals, McDonald's starts to fight back — like when it announced 50 cent double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day in 2024.
But Wendy's and Burger King also get in on this action. The creators of the square burger love an app-exclusive deal, and if you time it right and are keeping up to date on Wendy's socials, you could score a $1 cheeseburger during promotions like March Madness. And Burger King made headlines in 2024 for giving away a million $1 whoppers in one day. The problem is these offers don't last long so you have to be in the right place at the right time (with the right cheeseburger craving).
And then there are all the regional chains to consider, Jack in the Box will occasionally throw out crazy good deals like $3 for three burgers, if you have the app. But let's be real for a second — most people don't want to be hunting down discounts or downloading five different fast food apps hoping a deal might pop up. So for much less hassle, Burger King and Wendy's are the winners of the cheapest cheeseburger on any given day.