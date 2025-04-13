Are Pasture-Raised Eggs Worth The Hype?

If egg prices are having you question whether it is more affordable to just buy chickens, you aren't alone. According to a CNBC analysis, Americans are spending more on the product than ever before, with prices doubling between 2024 and 2025. While the sticker price of conventional eggs continues to spike, however, the cost of pasture-raised eggs has remained relatively stable. Because of this, some consumers are considering making the switch from regular brands to their slightly more costly counterparts. But the question merits asking: are pasture-raised eggs really worth the hype (and extra money)? To help answer this question, Food Republic spoke to Balance One Supplements dietician Trisha Best, and homesteading expert Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck.

"Pasture-raised eggs typically have more vibrant yolks [and] richer flavor," said Best, "making them worth the hype for dishes where egg quality shines, like poached eggs or custards." The alternative egg type, however, does not always offer this same quality. When raised using conventional practices, Chastain noted, "Hens often have little room to move and are fed mostly a grain-based diet." While some conventional producers can label their eggs organic by giving their chickens chemical-free feed, the pasture-raised alternative requires higher standards. Chastain shared, "For pasture-raised eggs, the hens have a pasture to graze on and lots of room to move around and hunt for bugs, dust bathe, scratch and peck." This difference in lifestyle makes a major impact on the quality of pasture-raised eggs, making them the best eggs you can buy at the grocery store.