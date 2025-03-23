Cracking The Code On Pasture-Raised And Organic Eggs: Which One Is Better Quality?

Eggs are expensive (we're talking, on average, $5.90 per dozen in February of 2025). Cost-wise, you might wonder, is it more affordable to buy eggs or the actual chickens? With this in mind, even the typical, conventional varieties of eggs cost similar to the more humane-friendly, organic versions. Choosing between the different kinds of eggs adds another layer of decision-making to the mix. To really crack the code (pun intended), consider the differences between pasture-raised and organic eggs. Pasture-raised refers to chickens that can freely roam on outdoor pastures, and these eggs are usually viewed by chefs as better quality.

This means they get to walk around a limited amount of pasture where the chickens enjoy the natural sunlight, perch, and forage on bugs. Conversely, organic certified eggs do not guarantee chickens this outdoor time and range luxury, as the organic label only refers to their feed. If you want to dive deeper into deciphering organic eggs, consider this essential guide to buying organic eggs at the grocery store. Much like organic food for human consumption, organic refers to giving the chickens feed that does not contain synthetically derived hormones, pesticides, or antibiotics.