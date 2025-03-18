10 Egg Brands You Can Buy At The Grocery Store, Ranked From Worst To Best

As of the time this article was published, egg shelves are sparse and prices have reached astronomical heights. If you're limiting egg purchases due to outrageous costs or are simply dreaming of the day you have the luxury of choosing between a few brands (even if that won't be for a while), you want to add the tastiest ones to your cart. It can be hard to tell which eggs are worth the money based on the packaging alone. And let's face it: Some eggs are simply better than others. I'm not just talking about the color of the yolk — as it turns out, yolk color isn't a real indicator of quality.

To find out which egg brands are worth spending your hard-earned dollars on, I consulted Reddit threads, the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard (a helpful tool that ranks organic eggs), and reviews across the web. The information I gathered allowed me to rank 10 common egg brands from worst to best based on perceived quality and value, taste, company transparency and practices ... and availability. Keep in mind that during an egg shortage many (if not all) of these eggs might be hard to come by. A closer look at my methodology is at the end, but for now, let's get to the eggs-cellent results.