10 Egg Brands You Can Buy At The Grocery Store, Ranked From Worst To Best
As of the time this article was published, egg shelves are sparse and prices have reached astronomical heights. If you're limiting egg purchases due to outrageous costs or are simply dreaming of the day you have the luxury of choosing between a few brands (even if that won't be for a while), you want to add the tastiest ones to your cart. It can be hard to tell which eggs are worth the money based on the packaging alone. And let's face it: Some eggs are simply better than others. I'm not just talking about the color of the yolk — as it turns out, yolk color isn't a real indicator of quality.
To find out which egg brands are worth spending your hard-earned dollars on, I consulted Reddit threads, the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard (a helpful tool that ranks organic eggs), and reviews across the web. The information I gathered allowed me to rank 10 common egg brands from worst to best based on perceived quality and value, taste, company transparency and practices ... and availability. Keep in mind that during an egg shortage many (if not all) of these eggs might be hard to come by. A closer look at my methodology is at the end, but for now, let's get to the eggs-cellent results.
10. Kirkland Signature (Costco brand)
Unfortunately for Kirkland Signature, it's the egg brand that came in last place out of 10 according to my criteria. For starters, people on Reddit are somewhat torn about the taste and quality. Some customers like Kirkland Signature eggs, and others don't. The overall consensus is that they are just okay. For example, one Reddit commenter said, "Costco eggs have always been fine for me," so not really a winning endorsement.
Kirkland Signature managed to get a two egg score (out of five) from the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard, but due to it being a private store label, there's a general lack of transparency that didn't allow the site to give them a super accurate ranking. Really, their practices are somewhat shrouded in mystery, and that doesn't bode well for a brand.
In addition, some people say you should think twice about buying eggs at Costco because they aren't necessarily cheaper than buying them at a regular grocery store. There are lots of ways to cook eggs, and while Kirkland Signature may not be the best option overall, they probably aren't bad if you're just baking with them. Lastly, you need a membership to buy Kirkland Signature eggs, so that puts a wrench in things for many people.
9. Great Value (Walmart brand)
As the name suggests, Great Value eggs do, in fact, come at a lower price (although, who knows these days). Even so, they are far from the best egg brand on the market. The Cornucopia Egg Scorecard couldn't even rank them, at least not legitimately. It gave them the lowest ranking: One egg and zero total points. Thanks to Great Value being a private store label, there's a lack of transparency (just like Kirkland Signature) that makes it hard to know what's going on behind the scenes. So, if you value humane practices, there's really no telling.
Aside from a lack of transparency, Great Value eggs aren't very well-liked online. Even Walmart's website is flooded with enough bad reviews to give it an ultra-low ranking. According to one reviewer, "They kind of look like real eggs, but they don't taste like it. The yolks are watery. The white parts are very strange after cooking. I felt uncomfortable eating these eggs." Yikes! They even said the eggs are only suitable for feeding to animals. Um, okay, so we definitely won't be making restaurant-quality scrambled eggs with Great Value, even if you follow all of the pro's tips.
The only reason Walmart's eggs didn't score lowest in my ranking is because you don't need a membership to buy them, which you obviously do with Kirkland Signature. Still, it seems as though your money could be much better spent on one of the eight upcoming egg brands.
8. Eggland's Best
Eggland's Best prides itself on producing eggs with a higher nutritional content than your average egg, and it's not just hype. According to Poultry Science (via the National Library of Medicine), "Eggland's Best eggs have seven times the generic level of vitamin E, nearly three times more omega-3 fatty acids and iodine, and 25% less saturated fat than regular generic eggs." Impressive! Plus, the company has some of the strictest quality control standards. After reading this, you may be thinking, how did Eggland's Best only get eighth place? Well, the boost in nutrition may just be where the perks stop for this brand.
First and foremost, people on Reddit do not like the flavor of Eggland's Best eggs. This could be because there is less fat, something we crave, but the general consensus isn't great. One person said they wouldn't even finish the ones they bought, and another called them freaky. It's not sounding good, is it? Even so, the bonus nutrition, wide availability, and strict quality control of Eggland's Best eggs managed to clinch the brand an eighth-place ranking. They are not the best by any means, but they aren't the worst either. To summarize, if you aren't already familiar with the taste, it's probably best to spend your money elsewhere.
7. Trader Joe's
Compared to your typical, run-of-the-mill grocery store, Trader Joe's is a world all its own. You never know what new products you might find when you walk in, but one thing is for sure: Trader Joe's has an expansive selection of eggs, and some of them come under the company name. Luckily for consumers (and chickens), the brand is known for getting its eggs from happy hens. However, there are several varieties, and some are known for being more humane than others. Basically, you'll find caged, cage-free, free-range, pasture-raised, organic eggs stocked on the shelves, so no surprises there. In addition, Trader Joe's is another private label brand that the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard gave its lowest score of one egg due to a lack of transparency.
Obviously, you can only get Trader Joe's eggs at Trader Joe's, so they aren't the most widely available. Even so, people think they're a good affordable option — although quality has been known to vary. In particular, people on Reddit enjoy Trader Joe's Pasture-Raised eggs, and they seem to be a good grocery store option overall, certainly better than the other generic supermarket brands that ranked lower. Plus, while you're there, you can pick up some of Trader Joe's tasty sauces and condiments that are perfect for eggs, like tomatillo salsa or harissa, and turn up the flavor of your egg dishes regardless.
6. 365 by Whole Foods
Whole Foods isn't known for having the lowest prices in town. After all, I'm sure you've heard someone refer to it as Whole Paycheck. Still, the company's brand, 365 by Whole Foods, is a good way to score a lower price on products when shopping in the store, and this includes eggs. You can also buy the brand's Extra Large Brown Cage Free eggs on Amazon, so needless to say, they're definitely widely available. As you know, that'll take you far on this ranking, hence the sixth-place position.
Reviewers on Amazon overwhelmingly approve of 365 by Whole Foods eggs — for good value, tasting fresh, and customers like the quality overall. One person specifically said they like them better than Eggland's Best. Another said these eggs consistently beat out quite a few other brands when it comes to freshness and taste.
By this point, you can probably already guess, but 365 by Whole Foods is another private label, so it didn't receive a ranking from the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard. Even so, its overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon led to its middle-of-the-road sixth-place ranking. I'd have no qualms about purchasing 365 by Whole Foods eggs in the future, and you shouldn't either.
5. Amazon Fresh
Our final generic grocery store egg brand to make the list is Amazon Fresh. While there aren't a lot of brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh grocery stores, there's no denying the convenience of having these eggs delivered straight to your front door. All you need is the internet, so it's more than safe to say they're a widely available option (again, when there isn't an egg shortage). In addition, all Amazon Fresh eggs have been cage-free since 2022, so we know a little about the lifestyles of the chickens who lay them, and it's not all bad. Cage-free is not as desirable as free-range or pasture-raised, but it's a definite step in the right direction.
The main reason Amazon Fresh eggs secured a fifth-place position is that people genuinely like them. They have more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon and a near perfect approval rating. The only thing setting them back is some people think they're smaller than your typical large-sized egg. Regardless, reviewers are quick to note that they like the flavor and freshness of Amazon's eggs. Nicely done, Amazon! I would have never guessed these eggs would rank so high, but the reviews say it all.
4. Organic Valley
The first egg brand to breach the top half of this list is none other than Organic Valley. Not only is it (usually) widely available, but it also received the first decent ranking from the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard. With only two eggs out of five, the score isn't anything to write home about, but it's miles ahead of the other brands we've discussed (even if it's because the others lack transparency). Oh yeah, the name Organic Valley is not a misnomer either. All of the brand's eggs are in fact organic.
While the brand itself produces more than one type of egg product, Organic Valley Free Range eggs have a seriously high approval rating on Amazon. Reviewers appreciate the taste and quality. They also think they are a good value for organic eggs, and that's a huge perk. Sure, you could always sacrifice quality for a lower price, but Organic Valley seems to bridge the gap between the two worlds so you don't have to. If you're looking for a tasty organic egg at a relatively low cost, Organic Valley makes a solid choice. Is it as good as the top three on this list? Nah, but fourth place isn't bad — and if you find it's the only recognizable brand on the shelf next time you're at the store, you can feel confident about picking up a carton.
3. Pete & Gerry's
Coming in third place is Pete & Gerry's. As a brand, it is a top performer regarding customer reviews, and this includes both its Pasture-Raised and Organic Free-Range eggs. Amazon reviewers, of which there are many (especially for the Organic Free Range eggs), enjoy the product's freshness, consistency, and taste. They also note that they are relatively less expensive than many other organic free-range options. Winning! The Cornucopia Egg Scorecard also gives them a note-worthy four-egg rating, which is pretty darn impressive. One of the reasons they awarded them such a high score is because they were recognized by the Humane Farm Animal Care's Certified Humane program. In fact, they were the very first egg farm in the United States to receive such an accolade.
These eggs are excellent by any standards. They certainly rank the highest on the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard out of all the options on this list, and no complaints on flavor or texture either. All this being said, Pete & Gerry's only received a third-place ranking because a quick search showed me that I couldn't find them in any of my local grocery stores, so they aren't as widely available as the top two companies coming up, despite an egg shortage. Even so, I recommend ordering them from Amazon (when available) because there's no doubt they are a winning egg brand when it comes to flavor, company practices, freshness, and cost.
2. Happy Egg Co.
The name Happy Egg Co. is enough to make me smile, but thankfully, the eggs the brand produces have what it takes to bring joy as well. First of all, according to the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard, the brand primarily sells free-range eggs. It is also Certified Humane, and these two positive attributes are just a couple reasons why it earned a three-egg rating from the institute. Okay, we see you, Happy Egg Co., and we like what we see.
In addition to the brand's high standards, people sing the praises of Happy Egg Co. eggs on Reddit. Several people name the brand's eggs as their favorite and note that while they may be a bit pricier, they are worth the added cost. One reviewer said, "The Heritage ones are the best Free-Range out there!" They also like the gorgeous amber color of the yolks. In general, yolk color is not something we should give too much priority to, but there's something to be said for aesthetic appeal. To top it off, Happy Egg Co. eggs are widely available in grocery stores, so you shouldn't have trouble tracking them down (at least not when the egg shortage is over).
Bottom line: Happy Egg Co. makes top-quality eggs — and opting for one of the brand's cartons is a splurge-worthy choice you won't regret.
1. Vital Farms
And the winner for the best grocery store egg brand is (trumpets, please) ... Vital Farms! It hits all the marks on our criteria, and when you think about it, this makes sense because most people are already familiar with the brand. Even without the picture above, you could probably imagine what the packaging looks like. Regardless, the reason this brand is so recognizable is that it sells delicious eggs, and people know it.
On Reddit, multiple fans declare Vital Farms as their go-to brand. They like the richer flavor of the yolk and its widespread availability. As you know, these two traits are some of our main criteria, so first place is more than deserved. Amazon reviewers also rave about both Vital Farms Pasture-Raised and Organic Pasture-Raised eggs, further backing up the claims made on Reddit. Thanks to their crowd-pleasing flavor, Vital Farms eggs will undoubtedly make some tasty, fluffy scrambled eggs without having to jazz them up with extra toppings and flavors. That doesn't mean you shouldn't, but these eggs have the flavor it takes to stand alone.
The Cornucopia Egg Scorecard also approves of Vital Farms, as is evident by its four-egg ranking. Heck yeah! The institute notes that the brand has incredibly high farm standards, and the company is super transparent about their practices. All things considered, Vital Farms was a shoo-in for first place. Make them your go-to brand, and you'll be glad you did.
How I stacked the eggs
Due to the ongoing egg shortage, getting my hands on each of the 10 egg brands you find above wasn't in the cards. As a result, I had to rely on outside sources to gather the information needed to rank them properly. The first place I looked was the Cornucopia Egg Scorecard, which rates brands based on transparency, quality standards, humane practices, and more. For many consumers, these traits carry a lot of weight, so I factored this information into my ranking as well. I also considered what the hive mind was saying on Reddit and through Amazon reviews. The better the reviews (and the more of them), the higher a particular brand ranked on this list.
In the end, the egg brands that reviewers thought had the best flavor, freshness, and quality came out on top. The next time you're contemplating which egg brand to buy, go for one of the top four — and maybe even the top six. They won't let you down.