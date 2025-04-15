The Costco Label That Leaves Shoppers Confused

There is a lot to appreciate about Costco — the bulk retailer is wholly more affordable than most regular grocery stores, and you can get cheap eats at the food court, like the $9.95 whole pizza, which comes out to just 82 cents per slice. On the other hand, however, there are some parts of the shopping experience that can overwhelm and disappoint Costco shoppers, like its lack of app functionality – Sam's Club really has Costco beat there. Some shoppers even find the product labels to be confusing at times, namely those that tout an item as both Kirkland Signature branded, in addition to a name brand in the same description.

As one user pointed out on a recent Reddit post under the r/Costco thread, the juice bottle from Costco featured the Kirkland Signature logo at the top, as well as the Ocean Spray logo right underneath it. "Whoah, that is just weird," one commenter on the thread said. More respondents on the thread joined in after noticing this odd occurrence, with one posting an image of Kirkland Signature tortilla strips, showing off the Mission logo on the bottom half of the bag. This inspired others in the comments to mention items where they have seen this occur, like Reynold's aluminum foil, Jelly Belly jelly beans, and Sunsweet dried plums. The next time you take a close look at the items at your local Costco, you might notice that your favorite go-to Kirkland Signature products also give away the original manufacturer.