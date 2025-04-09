The Reason Tilapia Is Absolutely Not A 'Garbage Fish'

Often touted as bland, basic, and a bottom-feeder "garbage fish," tilapia is anything but. To get his tips for cooking with this mild-flavored tropical white fish, Food Republic spoke to Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of HE COOKS®.

First, tilapia is shrouded in myths and misconceptions — some of which aren't unfounded. "There are legitimate concerns about poor farming conditions, which can negatively impact the environment," Taylor shares. For this reason, some chefs won't cook or eat tilapia. However, Taylor says this shouldn't stop consumers from enjoying the fish.

Tilapia is one of the cheapest fish you can buy. Home cooks just need to know what to look for when shopping the seafood aisle. "Sustainably sourced tilapia from farms using Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) can be a very affordable option for home cooks," Taylor explains.

Not to mention, tilapia can be delicious, with its mild flavor working to its advantage. "Flavorwise, tilapia is like a blank canvas," says Taylor. "It's pretty basic, neutral, and clean. It's texture is flaky and tender, and it holds up well to a variety of cooking methods."