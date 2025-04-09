Matzo Brei Is The Key To A Passover Pizza

Passover, one of the most important Jewish holidays, is celebrated by performing special traditions and eating culturally significant foods, especially at the Passover Seder, which can include familiar favorite recipes (like matzo balls) or modern twists on old classics (like flourless chipotle chocolate cake or a new take on potato kugel).

But you've also got to eat during the rest of the eight-day celebration, and matzo brei is a popular breakfast option on those celebratory mornings (especially since pancakes and waffles are off the table). While matzo brei is normally consumed in the morning, it also provides the key to a savory Pesach-friendly pizza that you can enjoy at any time. Gone are the days of taking a bite of your single-sheet matzo pizza to its complete and utter devastation. We're talking crumbs everywhere.

In this context, matzo brei will actually serve as the crust, while the addition of pizza toppings, like tomato sauce and shredded cheese, go on the eggy, pan-cooked base. When it's done, you'll tip the whole thing out of the pan and cut it into triangle slices — just like typical pizza.

Because the matzo brei is held together by beaten eggs that have been cooked all the way through, the slices should hold up for bite after bite. Make one for yourself, or get multiple pans going at once to feed the family; the bigger the pan you use, the bigger your matzo brei pizza will be