McDonald's Is Celebrating 50 Years Of A Popular Breakfast Item And Despite High Egg Prices, This $1 Deal Can't Be Beat

Here's a deal worth getting up early for (well, before 11 a.m., anyway) on the weekend: McDonald's has declared that on its self-appointed National Egg McMuffin Day — that's Sunday, March 2 — the immensely popular Egg McMuffin and Sausage McMuffin breakfast sandwiches will be just $1 if ordered in the app. That's an extremely good price, considering the Egg McMuffin alone can cost more than $5 in some locations, and there's a nationwide egg shortage. After all, McDonald's uses fresh-cracked eggs in its McMuffins.

These breakfast sandwiches are steeply discounted not only for the company's holiday, but also to celebrate 50 years of the Egg McMuffin, which debuted in 1975. McDonald's is also offering a buy-one-get-one deal on Sausage Egg McMuffins when ordered with McDelivery, from March 3 to 30, and it has expanded its Bagel Sandwiches nationwide, with bacon or steak, as well as egg and cheese. This almost makes up for the company discontinuing its McBakery line. Just make sure to place your order before McDonald's breakfast ends and lunch begins.