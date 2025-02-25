Which Fast Food Chains Use Real, Whole Eggs?

Fast food chains aren't known for hand-crafting meals from scratch; they get your food to you hot and fast by taking shortcuts, like frying items straight out of the freezer (even sit-down restaurants are guilty of making menu items from frozen foods from time to time). So it's a nice surprise when one of these chains actually takes the time in the mornings to crack a real, whole egg on the griddle and cook it just like you would at home — and they might not be restaurants you'd expect.

There are actually two fast food chains that do this, starting with Wendy's. Not only is it cracking fresh eggs in its kitchens, but Wendy's also uses eggs that are only sourced from cage-free hens. In a surprising twist, White Castle also fresh-cracks eggs for its breakfast sandwiches, like the Breakfast Slider and the Belgian Waffle Slider. While the eggs are cooked in an oil that contains butter flavor (which adds a variety of other ingredients), fresh cracked eggs are still the main ingredient in many of its breakfast offerings.