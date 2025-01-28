Only One McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich Includes A Fresh Egg

If you happen to get to McDonald's before breakfast ends and lunch begins, and you are looking to enjoy a sandwich made with fresh eggs, you actually only have one option. The single McDonald's breakfast item that calls for a fresh egg, cracked and grilled in-house, is the Egg McMuffin. This breakfast item is also topped with either a sausage patty or Canadian bacon and a slice of American cheese. McDonald's employees use round egg rings while cooking the eggs, to get that circular shape that fits perfectly on top of an English muffin.

According to the McDonald's website, all of the fast food chain's breakfast items use real eggs — they're just not always cracked fresh to order, and come in various forms depending on the menu item. Sandwiches like the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit and Sausage McGriddle actually feature folded scrambled eggs, which are pre-cooked and flash frozen, then taken out when they are ready to serve.

McDonald's also serves scrambled eggs that are cooked fresh on the grill from a liquid egg mixture, but these are included on breakfast platters and inside burritos rather than sandwiches. The scrambled eggs found in the sausage burrito, however, are pre-cooked with other fillings and frozen prior to distribution.