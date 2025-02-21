The Controversial Chain Restaurant That Could Soon Go Bankrupt

After 42 successful years, Hooters may be on the brink of bankruptcy. This comes after a period of financial difficulty in which Hooters of America was in talks with advisors and money-lenders to address loss in revenue and foot traffic.

Since the chain was bought by Nord Bay Capital and TriArtisan Capital Advisors in 2019, it has faced a number of issues. In 2024 the company shuttered around 40 brick-and-mortar locations, citing "current market conditions," per Nation's Restaurant News. However, the wing giant presented an optimistic front, saying in the same release, "With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant." At the same time, the chain also had to pay out $250,000 in a Race and Color lawsuit based on the re-hiring practices of employees following the COVID furloughs.

According to Bloomberg, the chain sold around $300 million in asset-backed bonds in 2021, freeing up capital by selling debts to an issuer. This move is popular with restaurants and other franchises.