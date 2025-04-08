The Unexpected Herb To Brighten Up Your Potato Salad

Whether you're making a pitcher of iced tea or a delicious sauce for roasted lamb, mint is a versatile herb that can brighten up nearly any dish, from sauces and salads to cocktails and desserts. Potato salad is another dish you may not have considered adding mint to.

If you want to upgrade your basic potato salad recipe, adding mint will give it a green, herbal note and just-picked-from-the-garden freshness. Chef and cookbook author Michael Symon is a fan. Food Republic spoke to Symon at the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Fest, who shared, "I'm Greek. I put mint in everything."

While Symon enjoys zingy, vinegar-based potato salads, "Mayonnaise-based potato salads are delicious too," he says. If you're planning to go the creamy potato salad route, Symon suggests investing in a good mayonnaise — he recommends Kewpie or Duke's — that provides "a good base" to build upon.