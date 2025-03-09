The Secret Ingredient For Potato Salad With A Punch
There are so many different types of potato salad out there, from classic Southern potato salad to rustic Amish potato salad. And while each has its own unique appeal, you may feel like there's just a little something missing. While there are various secret ingredients you can use to upgrade potato salad, we wanted to zero in on one of our favorites: lemon. To find out why this beloved citrus works so well — and exactly how to incorporate it — we reached out to Maggie Turansky, founder and head recipe developer at No Frills Kitchen, for her expert opinion.
"Adding lemon zest or juice when mixing your potato salad can really elevate the flavor of the finished product," Turansky said. "Acid can often be that missing element that you didn't know you needed until it's in there!"
Since potato salad tends to rely on creamy ingredients like mayonnaise for its dressing, it can sometimes taste a little bland. That's why adding an acidic element is so important — it brings the crucial zing and punch that might otherwise be lacking. And that's where lemon juice comes in. Not only does it add the brightness potato salad begs for, but lemon also pairs beautifully with other common ingredients in the dish, like potatoes, veggies, and fresh herbs.
How to add lemon to potato salad
When it comes to actually adding lemon to your potato salad, you don't want to overdo it — both fresh lemon juice and zest are relatively strong. "Be sparing with adding lemon juice — squeezing in a teaspoon or two at a time," Maggie Turansky suggested. Also, keep in mind that while lemon zest and juice have similar flavors, zest is more potent. Because of this, you'll want to use less zest than juice. A good ratio to have in your back pocket is that about one teaspoon of lemon zest is equivalent to two tablespoons of lemon juice (we're referring to fresh lemon juice here, but bottled can be substituted in a pinch). Ultimately, adjust according to your taste, and go with what works for you.
Another thing to keep in mind is that if you're making potato salad ahead of time, you may want to add a touch more lemon juice later on. "Also, note that the flavors will mellow as it sits in the fridge, so it can be worth it to squeeze in a little bit more just before serving," Turansky said. If you're worried about adding too much, consider keeping some lemon wedges on hand so your guests can add as much — or as little — as they'd like.