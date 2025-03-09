The Secret Ingredient For Potato Salad With A Punch

There are so many different types of potato salad out there, from classic Southern potato salad to rustic Amish potato salad. And while each has its own unique appeal, you may feel like there's just a little something missing. While there are various secret ingredients you can use to upgrade potato salad, we wanted to zero in on one of our favorites: lemon. To find out why this beloved citrus works so well — and exactly how to incorporate it — we reached out to Maggie Turansky, founder and head recipe developer at No Frills Kitchen, for her expert opinion.

"Adding lemon zest or juice when mixing your potato salad can really elevate the flavor of the finished product," Turansky said. "Acid can often be that missing element that you didn't know you needed until it's in there!"

Since potato salad tends to rely on creamy ingredients like mayonnaise for its dressing, it can sometimes taste a little bland. That's why adding an acidic element is so important — it brings the crucial zing and punch that might otherwise be lacking. And that's where lemon juice comes in. Not only does it add the brightness potato salad begs for, but lemon also pairs beautifully with other common ingredients in the dish, like potatoes, veggies, and fresh herbs.