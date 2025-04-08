No Charcoal Grill? No Problem: Use This Meat Seasoning To Replicate That Smoky Taste

When it comes to how much charcoal seasoning you use, it's best to trust your gut. Chef Samuel-Drake Jones shared, "Some seasonings are more intense than others, so before applying it to your food, taste it. Always taste individual ingredients before using them, and then you can use your instincts to adapt from there." The brand of seasoning you are using, alongside what type of meat your are grilling up, are also factors to consider when deciding how much seasoning you should apply. Learning to cook — and especially learning to understand seasoning — is often just a process of trial and error, so the best thing you can do is just give it a shot, and over time you'll dial in the perfect ratio.

Ultimately, how much seasoning you put on any given dish is going to depend on the flavor profile you're trying to achieve. "It's a case-by-case basis," said Jones: "[S]ome people like their dishes more straightforward, and some like it heavily seasoned." If you want to get an idea of how much to use on a given dish, though, there's a tried and true technique to help you figure it out. To give that smoky charcoal flavor to a burger, for example, the expert shared this tip: "[Take] a bit of the seasoned meat, cook it on its own and taste the small sample before cooking the rest of it. This way you can see what kind of an impact the seasoning has and can adjust from there."