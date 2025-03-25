Can You Safely Grill In Your Garage?
If you live in an area with high humidity, you know that summers can feel like a never ending rainstorm — a bit of a buzzkill when you're trying to barbecue. When it's raining, your grill can't heat properly and next thing you know, both you and your meat are soaking wet. If you are craving barbecue while the weather is not ideal, why not just move the grill into the garage where it's dry? We spoke with Nicole Johnson, the owner, photographer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do!, to confirm why this is a terrible idea.
Our expert explained, "Grilling in a garage, even with ventilation, is never a safe option." That's right, even if you leave the garage door open, the answer is still no. "Carbon monoxide is odorless and can build up to dangerous levels even with open doors and windows," Johnson shared. "Fire hazards are also a concern, as sparks, grease flare-ups, and high heat near combustible materials (like wood, insulation, or stored fuel) can lead to disaster." This is especially true if using a charcoal grill — the last thing you want is fiery coals popping next to your gas-powered lawn mower. Even if your garage is empty of all power tools, Johnson notes that "smoke and heat can cause structural damage, leaving stains and lingering odors." Moral of the story, either save those pellet grill recipes for a sunny day, or learn how to safely smoke food on a gas stove.
Alternatives for safe grilling
Since the garage is not an option, where can you safely grill during inclement weather? According to Nicole Johnson, "A safer alternative is to use a grill gazebo, a covered patio with open sides, or a retractable awning that allows smoke to vent easily." This solves the problem of having enough air-flow, and you'll have a designated dry zone to cook in. Johnson adds that "a pop-up canopy can also work in a pinch, but it should be fire-resistant and set up high enough to avoid heat damage." Some canopy tents even have pop-up vents in their peaks which will allows the smoke to clear out as well. Note that these alternatives work for cold weather grilling as well, because rain can happen all year round.
For those days where it's just sprinkling outside and you feel like toughing it out, a large patio umbrella may be all you need to offer protection — as long as it is positioned safely. Avoid holding the umbrella in one hand while trying to grill with the other — set your covering at a stationary angle where the grill stays dry and the smoke and heat can still rise freely. Of course, some grilled items, like a salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, are better off cooked in a skillet, saving you the trouble of grilling in bad weather. But, as Johnson reminds fellow grill masters, "With the right precautions, grilling in the rain is entirely manageable. Just keep the fuel dry, protect the grill, and prioritize safety."