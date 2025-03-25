Can You Safely Grill In Your Garage?

If you live in an area with high humidity, you know that summers can feel like a never ending rainstorm — a bit of a buzzkill when you're trying to barbecue. When it's raining, your grill can't heat properly and next thing you know, both you and your meat are soaking wet. If you are craving barbecue while the weather is not ideal, why not just move the grill into the garage where it's dry? We spoke with Nicole Johnson, the owner, photographer, and recipe developer at Or Whatever You Do!, to confirm why this is a terrible idea.

Our expert explained, "Grilling in a garage, even with ventilation, is never a safe option." That's right, even if you leave the garage door open, the answer is still no. "Carbon monoxide is odorless and can build up to dangerous levels even with open doors and windows," Johnson shared. "Fire hazards are also a concern, as sparks, grease flare-ups, and high heat near combustible materials (like wood, insulation, or stored fuel) can lead to disaster." This is especially true if using a charcoal grill — the last thing you want is fiery coals popping next to your gas-powered lawn mower. Even if your garage is empty of all power tools, Johnson notes that "smoke and heat can cause structural damage, leaving stains and lingering odors." Moral of the story, either save those pellet grill recipes for a sunny day, or learn how to safely smoke food on a gas stove.