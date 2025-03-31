A Popular Global Fried Chicken Chain Is Debuting 3 New Burgers

Jollibee is a popular franchise best known for its fried chicken. It's well-liked and gaining ground against much bigger fast-food fried chicken chains, and now the brand is serving up three new hamburgers to give the best fast-food burger joints a run for their money, too.

The global chain announced that as of March, 2025, its menu now includes a lineup of 100% certified angus beef hamburgers. The new burgers are available at all franchise locations in the United States as standalone menu choices or in combos with drinks and sides. These new sandwiches are an upgrade from Jollibee's Yumburgers, bringing the added factor of containing the 100% certified angus beef, which is a big deal in the burger world.

Jollibee's new hamburgers are "smash-seared to order," according to the news release from the chain, and come served on butter-toasted buns with melted American cheese. The three new sandwiches include the Angus Cheeseburger, which features that high-quality patty and cheese along with pickles, red onions, and ketchup, and it's also topped off with the chain's signature burger sauce. The Angus Deluxe Burger adds green leaf lettuce and Roma tomatoes to the offerings of the regular Angus Cheeseburger. Finally, the Angus Aloha Burger rounds out the lineup with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon, green leaf lettuce, and tangy Aloha dressing.