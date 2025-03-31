A Popular Global Fried Chicken Chain Is Debuting 3 New Burgers
Jollibee is a popular franchise best known for its fried chicken. It's well-liked and gaining ground against much bigger fast-food fried chicken chains, and now the brand is serving up three new hamburgers to give the best fast-food burger joints a run for their money, too.
The global chain announced that as of March, 2025, its menu now includes a lineup of 100% certified angus beef hamburgers. The new burgers are available at all franchise locations in the United States as standalone menu choices or in combos with drinks and sides. These new sandwiches are an upgrade from Jollibee's Yumburgers, bringing the added factor of containing the 100% certified angus beef, which is a big deal in the burger world.
Jollibee's new hamburgers are "smash-seared to order," according to the news release from the chain, and come served on butter-toasted buns with melted American cheese. The three new sandwiches include the Angus Cheeseburger, which features that high-quality patty and cheese along with pickles, red onions, and ketchup, and it's also topped off with the chain's signature burger sauce. The Angus Deluxe Burger adds green leaf lettuce and Roma tomatoes to the offerings of the regular Angus Cheeseburger. Finally, the Angus Aloha Burger rounds out the lineup with grilled pineapple, crisp bacon, green leaf lettuce, and tangy Aloha dressing.
Jollibee is taking the world by storm with diverse food offerings
Jollibee seems to be a burgeoning success story in the United States and globally. While some popular fast-food chains have been closing locations, Jollibee announced in early March, 2025 that it is broadening its availability in the U.S. with its first franchising program in the states. The company has had a presence in North America since 1998, with 76 U.S. locations and 28 Canadian locations currently in operation. With franchising opportunities now open to U.S. entrepreneurs, the chain has a goal of increasing its North American footprint to 350 sites in the U.S. and Canada within a couple of years.
Menu diversification seems to be part of the chain's strategy. While fried chicken is Jollibee's bread and butter, its restaurants also serve an interesting mix of other offerings like spaghetti, burger steaks topped with mushroom gravy, and Filipino dishes. The new angus beef burgers further round out the varied food items.
Jollibee's parent company is based in the Philippines, and the Jollibee restaurant brand got its start in that country before expanding globally. The restaurant chain is the primary brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, which is world's fastest-growing Asian restaurant company. Smashburger is one of the company's other wholly owned brands, and Jollibee Foods Corporation also operates Panda Express and Burger King restaurants in the Philippines and has full ownership, stakes, membership interests, and investments in various other brands.