The Popular Burger Chain That's Been Closing Locations This Year

It continues to be a difficult time for restaurants throughout the United States, as various chains continue filing for bankruptcy or shutting down locations. Texas Roadhouse is one popular franchise that has been struggling since early 2025. TGI Fridays filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in late 2024, and dining spots like Red Lobster also saw a large number of restaurant closures during the year. Now Wahlburgers, the burger chain co-founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg, is shuttering more than two-thirds of its locations.

The Wahlburgers closures are a bit different from that of other chains, in that all the locations being shut down belong to the same franchisee: Hy-Vee, Inc., operator of Hy-Vee grocery stores. Wahlburgers and Hy-Vee formed a franchising agreement in 2017, leading to the installation of the burger joints in numerous Hy-Vee supermarket locations, as well as Wahlburgers menu items being added to all of Hy-Vee's Market Grille restaurants. Market Grille was the in-house dining option previously operated by Hy-Vee inside its stores. Wahlburgers slowly replaced the majority of Market Grille locations — a move that is now being fully reversed, as Hy-Vee shuts down all of its in-store Wahlburgers franchises and replaces them with Market Grille locations once again.

In all, 79 Wahlburgers are being closed. While Hy-Vee has not disclosed a reason for the shutdowns, Wahlburgers CEO Randy Sharpe has stated that the Hy-Vee locations were not significant sources of revenue for either entity, and that Wahlburgers is now focusing on quality of locations rather than quantity.