A Popular Fast Food Burger Chain Is Launching A New Milkshake Inspired By The Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar

If you're a restaurant chain, being able to capitalize on trends while staying true to your brand aesthetic is a valuable skill to have. Shake Shack has proven itself to be an adept player in the international fast food market thanks to its savvy and adaptability, and its upcoming dessert special is just another testament to its understanding of the market and its place in it. Starting Monday, April 7, Shake Shack will be introducing the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake as a limited-time item.

This milkshake is based on the viral Dubai chocolate bar that caught the world's attention in 2024 due to its gorgeous textures and flavors. The shake is made of a base of frozen pistachio custard mixed with toasted kataifi and contained in a hard chocolate shell, which is then topped with chopped pistachios and more kataifi. For those unfamiliar, kataifi is a Middle Eastern dessert staple that's related to baklava. The difference between kataifi and baklava is that kataifi is made from spun strands of dough formed into a sort of bird's nest, as compared to the thin sheets of phyllo used in baklava. The hard chocolate shell is meant to evoke the crunch of the now-famous chocolate bar.

This delicious drink will be available in 30 locations throughout New York City, California, and Florida, and starts at $7.99. The shake was launched in Dubai in February and expanded throughout the Middle East in the weeks since. Now, after having seen success there, Shake Shack is bringing the treat stateside.