What Is Kataifi And How Does It Differ From Baklava?

The world of Middle Eastern desserts is wide, varied, and oh-so-delicious. Honey cakes, tahini-based halva, date bars, and dense, crumbly, citrusy-sugary basbousa are all vital pieces of this culinary tapestry. Some dishes, like katmer, offer the added appeal of being served for breakfast. And, of course, there's baklava, the cousin of katmer and the supreme deity of the Mediterranean dessert pantheon.

Recently, a new dessert item has entered the American public's awareness, thanks in part to a viral Dubai chocolate bar that has taken the internet by storm. The ingredient is called kataifi, and like baklava, it's often served with chopped walnuts or pistachios and soaked in a light, delicious syrup. In fact, the Greeks have a name for this category of desserts: syropiasta, which means bathed in syrup.

While kataifi and baklava are related, there are several differences that define the two dishes. What will stand out most to first-time tasters of kataifi is the texture, which is often compared to vermicelli noodles or shredded wheat. The name means "tousled" or "tangled" in Greek, and one look at the thin strands layered or interwoven on top of themselves makes it clear why. While baklava is made from sheets of phyllo dough, kataifi is made of spun strands of dough made from a batter.