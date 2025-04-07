The Best Cut Of Meat To Substitute For Picanha Steak

Since it's not the most popular cut in the U.S., many people are left asking what exactly is the picanha steak cut? This beefy meat with a beautiful fat cup comes from the rump of the cow and, while an easy find at any Brazilian steakhouse, it isn't always available at grocery stores. So, we turned to Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to find the best substitute.

"Often, picanha can be tough to find at typical U.S. grocery stores," Littley says. "It's often mislabeled or cut into top sirloin steaks before it ever hits the shelf. That's where tri-tip comes in as a decent stand-in." The biggest difference between picanha and tri-tip is where the cuts come from. Tri-tip comes from the very bottom of the sirloin, so it's a bit similar to picanha but often more affordable.

"It's not identical, but it's got a similar grain and good beefy flavor," Littley continues. "Tri-tip doesn't have that fat cap, so it cooks a little leaner, but you can still get great results with a reverse sear or [a] hot grill finish.” As a whole, you can substitute picanha with tri-tip without needing to change your recipe. Provided you keep an eye on its internal temperature, the same marinades, rubs, and cooking methods often yield almost identical results. That being said, how you slice your tri-tip is a huge factor in how similar it is to picanha.