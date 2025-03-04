Picanha Vs Tri-Tip Steak: What's The Difference? (& Which One Is Cheaper?)

In the mood for steak but want to try something more adventurous, and potentially affordable, than your go-to cut? Give these two lesser known cuts a try. Picanha and Tri-tip are different in more ways than they are similar. They're both vaguely triangular in shape (one more so) and, at the end of the day, both beef cuts, but their likenesses stop there.

Picanha is a cut of beef that comes from the top of the rump on a cow, just behind the sirloin area, and is sometimes called rump cap or culotte steak. Most people know the picanha cut from their experiences with Brazilian steakhouses. Tri-tip comes from much lower on the cow, under the sirloin near the flank. The cut we know of today originated in Santa Maria, California, along the Central Coast. Prior to the 1950s, the cut was only used to make stew meat or ground beef.

To dish on which of these two delicious options is better for your budget and the best way to prepare them, Food Republic grilled the grill expert himself, David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, co-founder of Melinda's Foods, on these cuts. Though "each cut shines in its own way," for Figueroa, choosing between these two will depend on where you shop and what you want to prioritize. So get your favorite bottle of slightly chilled Grenache ready, you know for steak pairing research, and let's dive in.