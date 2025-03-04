Picanha Vs Tri-Tip Steak: What's The Difference? (& Which One Is Cheaper?)
In the mood for steak but want to try something more adventurous, and potentially affordable, than your go-to cut? Give these two lesser known cuts a try. Picanha and Tri-tip are different in more ways than they are similar. They're both vaguely triangular in shape (one more so) and, at the end of the day, both beef cuts, but their likenesses stop there.
Picanha is a cut of beef that comes from the top of the rump on a cow, just behind the sirloin area, and is sometimes called rump cap or culotte steak. Most people know the picanha cut from their experiences with Brazilian steakhouses. Tri-tip comes from much lower on the cow, under the sirloin near the flank. The cut we know of today originated in Santa Maria, California, along the Central Coast. Prior to the 1950s, the cut was only used to make stew meat or ground beef.
To dish on which of these two delicious options is better for your budget and the best way to prepare them, Food Republic grilled the grill expert himself, David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, co-founder of Melinda's Foods, on these cuts. Though "each cut shines in its own way," for Figueroa, choosing between these two will depend on where you shop and what you want to prioritize. So get your favorite bottle of slightly chilled Grenache ready, you know for steak pairing research, and let's dive in.
Picanha is worth the price but harder to source for a deal
Picanha is frequently cooked via one of the major grilling traditions of Central and South America, churrasco. Sourcing this flavorful cut can be difficult though, especially when you're looking to purchase it at an affordable price. "Picanha can be a steal — but only if you find it at a Brazilian butcher or specialty shop. In mainstream grocery stores, it's often marked up as a 'premium cut,'" explains chef David Figueroa, though for him, "it's worth every penny."
To mimic your own Brazilian churrasco experience, Figueroa has a few tips to keep in mind. You'll want to skewer thickly cut steaks in a horseshoe shape, making sure to "keep the fat cap intact, it keeps it moist and so flavorful," he recommends. When portioning picanha prior to cooking, you should cut with the grain. Figueroa further explains that the best way to cook this cut is to "sear it for 2 to 3 minutes a side and let it finish indirect until medium rare." Best fuel for the fire when grilling? Figueroa prefers charcoal for "crispy, rendered fat and juicy meat." After the meat has cooked and sufficiently rested, about 10-15 minutes, you should then slice against the grain to keep it melt-in-your-mouth tender. Finish your steak by spooning on some zesty, herb-forward chimichurri.
Tri-tip, the best kept secret of west coast cooking
Typically, tri-tip will be the more affordable option between these steaks as well as easier to find, especially if you're shopping on the West Coast. Chef David Figueroa praises the cut because it "feeds a crowd, takes on flavor well, and is hard to mess up." The chef added: "If you're looking for more bang for your buck, tri-tip wins on affordability." Who doesn't want better savings at the grocery store in this day and age? You can buy tri-tip with the excess fat and silver skin already trimmed, but if you're steak savvy enough to trim it yourself, it'll be even cheaper.
Figueroa's first tip for this cut is to aggressively season the meat with a Santa Maria style rub that features garlic, salt, pepper, and paprika. Rather than slicing into smaller steaks prior to cooking like you would with picanha, you want to, "keep it whole and cook low and slow." You have the choice to either do a reverse sear after the meat is close to finishing or sear over direct heat first, so a solid crust is created before finishing it over indirect heat. With tri-tip, you'll want to aim for medium rare. Let it rest for about 10 minutes before serving. One aspect to be aware of with tri-tip is that the grain direction changes about halfway through the roast, so make sure to slice it properly. If you're planning on having steak frites for dinner, ensure the steak and the frites (fries) are done at the same time by waiting to cook the fries until the meat is resting off the grill.