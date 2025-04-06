How To Order 'Cotton Candy' Sprite From McDonald's Secret Menu

McDonald's menu hacks are one of the best parts of having a meal there, and there's one drink hack that's definitely worth considering: Cotton Candy Sprite. Now, this is a drink that has to be assembled piece by piece with the ingredients available in the restaurant. If you simply order a "Cotton Candy Sprite," there's a chance that the cashier won't know what that is. So, instead, order a Sprite with two to three pumps of French vanilla syrup. The amount you want might change depending on drink size, but it won't change the fact that this combo tastes very similar to a cotton candy carnival treat. It should also be mentioned that this is an in-house menu hack, as the French vanilla syrup needed isn't available to order online.

Somehow, Sprite's sweet, citric notes mingle with the vanilla syrup in a way that results in a fizzy cotton candy soda. Sure, one could ask: "Why not order a Vanilla Sprite from a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine?" Well, besides taking all the fun out of the hack, the main factor at play is the difference between vanilla and French vanilla. French vanilla traditionally incorporates egg yolks into its recipe. This not only gives it a yellow tint when added to ice cream, but it also grants French vanilla its richer, fuller taste and more custard-like texture. While egg yolks are not used for the syrup form, it still has French vanilla's distinct flavor profile. When mixed with Sprite, the rich French vanilla creates the cotton candy taste in a way that the standard Freestyle machine counterpart doesn't.