Vanilla Might Just Be The Flavor To Pair With Your Favorite Seafood

As cooks, our minds often turn to sweets when we think of vanilla — ice cream, cake, or custards like crème brulée and panna cotta. Although it's complementary to sweetness, vanilla's predominant notes are spicy, buttery, and woodsy: Using it exclusively in dessert means never quite accessing its full potential. Indeed, vanilla has no end of savory applications, from making drool-worthy grilled meat to balancing the tang in a homemade vinaigrette. And though it might seem unlikely, it also pairs remarkably well with fish. It's an idea that is slowly entering mainstream cooking, with chefs like Heston Blumenthal popularizing the combination.

To find out more, we spoke to Michael Handal, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus. We asked him what kind of fish he would recommend pairing with vanilla — after all, any great dish starts with the right ingredients. "Mild, usually white-fleshed fish, such as sole, monkfish, striped bass, and red snapper, pair nicely with the flavor profiles of vanilla," he tells us. "These fish all have the benefit of being mild in flavor and suitable to complement the flavors that vanilla has to offer," explains Handal. You could also use more commonly found white fish such as cod, haddock or sea bream.