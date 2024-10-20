The Country That Produces The Most Vanilla In The World
If you're an avid baker, or just a fan of sweet treats, there's a good chance a bottle of vanilla extract or vanilla powder is sitting in your cupboard. But have you ever thought about where your vanilla comes from? When it comes to global vanilla production, Madagascar reigns in first place amongst all countries, producing 3,344 tons of vanilla in 2022 (via World Population Review). This is much more than Indonesia, which ranks in second place with just over 2,000 tons. Following Indonesia are Mexico (782 tons), Papua New Guinea (541 tons), and China (476 tons).
Vanilla comes from a fruit that is produced by the vanilla planifolia orchid, and the beans found inside the long fruit are the delicious, aromatic ingredient we use in baking, cooking, and much more. These orchids can only grow and thrive in warm, humid climates, which is why most of the highest-producing countries are located at or around the equator. Due to the rare and specific conditions for the plant to thrive, it is the second most expensive spice in the world after saffron. Because of this, Madagascar's 2022 vanilla exports were valued at $583 million.
The complex history of Madagascar vanilla
While Madagascar has a tight grip on the world's vanilla production today, this wasn't always the case. In fact, vanilla is native to present day Mexico, where it was used in Aztec and Totonac ceremonial practices and chocolate beverages for centuries. Spanish colonization in the 16th century brought vanilla to Europe, where it became a massively sought-after spice. However, it was impossible to grow there due to the colder climate, and thus the plants were sent to other countries for production.
In 1841, Edmond Albius, an enslaved 12-year-old boy living on the French-colonized island of Reunion (then called Isle-de-Bourbon, namesake of Bourbon vanilla beans), found a way to hand-pollinate vanilla plants, which have a very hard time self-pollinating — another reason why the beans are a rare and expensive spice. This discovery created an explosion of vanilla production, namely on the neighboring island of Madagascar, which is larger and has a more accommodating dry season, which the plants also need for proper pollination. So, next time you whip up a homemade vanilla ice cream recipe or classic vanilla tuiles, don't forget the long journey the beans took to arrive at your kitchen counter.