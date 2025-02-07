Vanilla Is The Unusual Way To Make Barbecued Meat Drool-Worthy

Barbecue is a beloved American tradition; there are, after all, no fewer than 18 popular BBQ chains in the U.S. currently. But many people choose to forego the restaurants and make it in their own backyards, in a variety of styles, typically named after the region from whence they came. If you love to create your own barbecue, you've likely experimented with different meats, woods, and rubs, but have you ever thought to incorporate vanilla? According to chef and author Sean Martin, "Adding a sweet and savory element to your seasoning," he explained, "especially with kosher salt, is magic..."

It might sound a little wild, but you use maple syrup and honey as sweet flavorings with your barbecue — so why not vanilla? Said Martin, "It will make your guests ask what is in that seasoning to make it so good." However, he cautioned, "Avoid using vanilla bean or any vanilla that retains moisture in a dry rub, even if labeled dry. It will cake up and make the rub more difficult to apply evenly to your meat. Instead, opt for dried vanilla bean powder."