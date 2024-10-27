Vanilla Is The Key To Balancing The Tang In Any Vinaigrette

The vinaigrette is one of the simplest and most versatile elements of western cookery. Once mastered, it makes for a great accompaniment to anything, from fish to a fresh summer salad — in short, vinaigrette is more than just a simple dressing. But making a great vinaigrette takes care and an understanding of the delicate balance of flavors involved. One way of maintaining that balance comes in a form you might not expect — vanilla. To most, vanilla is corralled to the realm of desserts, flavoring custards and ice creams and simple cakes and not much else. But lacing your next vinaigrette with a little vanilla can be a game changer, especially when it comes to balancing those flavors out. Far from being limited to sweetness (which it does indeed highlight), vanilla is also full of warmth and smokiness. It has buttery, creamy aromas which perfectly offset an excess of tang in your vinaigrette, developing a more well-rounded, subtle profile.

There are multiple ways you can infuse your vinaigrettes with a vanilla-y flavor. Vanilla extract is a good start. It's a slightly less delicate expression, and it has the disadvantage of a distinctly boozy top note, but it is extremely easy to add into your vinaigrette. It's especially important to not overuse vanilla extract — it has a very intense flavor, so getting just the right amount is crucial. Just use a half teaspoon per every half cup of oil as your ratio, and you'll get the right balance each time.