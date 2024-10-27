Vanilla Is The Key To Balancing The Tang In Any Vinaigrette
The vinaigrette is one of the simplest and most versatile elements of western cookery. Once mastered, it makes for a great accompaniment to anything, from fish to a fresh summer salad — in short, vinaigrette is more than just a simple dressing. But making a great vinaigrette takes care and an understanding of the delicate balance of flavors involved. One way of maintaining that balance comes in a form you might not expect — vanilla. To most, vanilla is corralled to the realm of desserts, flavoring custards and ice creams and simple cakes and not much else. But lacing your next vinaigrette with a little vanilla can be a game changer, especially when it comes to balancing those flavors out. Far from being limited to sweetness (which it does indeed highlight), vanilla is also full of warmth and smokiness. It has buttery, creamy aromas which perfectly offset an excess of tang in your vinaigrette, developing a more well-rounded, subtle profile.
There are multiple ways you can infuse your vinaigrettes with a vanilla-y flavor. Vanilla extract is a good start. It's a slightly less delicate expression, and it has the disadvantage of a distinctly boozy top note, but it is extremely easy to add into your vinaigrette. It's especially important to not overuse vanilla extract — it has a very intense flavor, so getting just the right amount is crucial. Just use a half teaspoon per every half cup of oil as your ratio, and you'll get the right balance each time.
Other ways to infuse your vinaigrette with vanilla
For a warmer and slightly more organic taste, which will do more to bring out the overall depth and sweetness of your vinaigrette, use real vanilla! It's much easier than you might expect — use the tip of a knife to split a vanilla pod lengthways and scrape out the contents. You can whisk those vanilla beans into the vinaigrette immediately, or you can steep the pods in liquid and incorporate that into the vinaigrette. To pare down excess tanginess, you could even infuse the vanilla by steeping it in whatever acid you're using, meaning you won't compromise the consistency of your vinaigrette to achieve the right flavor.
When it comes to using vanilla, there are innumerable potential applications. Vanilla's earthy warmth makes it the perfect pairing to warm winter salads and roasted vegetables, as well as fresh, summery combinations like prosciutto and peaches – which works beautifully when paired with a balsamic vinaigrette. Believe it or not, balsamic vinegar actually makes for a lovely accompaniment to ice cream. It's worth experimenting by whipping up an infused vinaigrette the next time you make a simple vanilla ice cream or lemon sorbet.