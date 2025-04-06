The Trick For Ordering A Low-Alcohol Drink At A Bar

While enjoying a stiff drink is fun from time to time, sometimes you want all of the flavor of an alcoholic beverage with a little less kick than the traditional drink. The good news is that's totally possible. To figure out the best way to ask for a low-alcohol beverage, Food Republic reached out to Bridget Albert, senior director of external communications and host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

"When ordering," Albert told Food Republic. "It's helpful to directly mention that you're looking for a drink with lower alcohol content." This way, there's no confusion. "Bartenders are often familiar with terms like 'low abv' or 'light cocktail.'"

It's essential to speak with the bartender, so don't be afraid to ask for recommendations. "Let them know what flavors you like to help the bartender craft something tailored to your taste buds." By doing so, they can create something that's low-alcohol and suited to your taste. This way you don't have to drink a plain old soda but rather a uniquely curated take on your favorite cocktail. "Bartenders can easily craft something with less alcohol without making it obvious." Which means you can enjoy the next morning hangover-free without having to answer any questions or raise suspicion.