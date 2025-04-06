The Trick For Ordering A Low-Alcohol Drink At A Bar
While enjoying a stiff drink is fun from time to time, sometimes you want all of the flavor of an alcoholic beverage with a little less kick than the traditional drink. The good news is that's totally possible. To figure out the best way to ask for a low-alcohol beverage, Food Republic reached out to Bridget Albert, senior director of external communications and host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.
"When ordering," Albert told Food Republic. "It's helpful to directly mention that you're looking for a drink with lower alcohol content." This way, there's no confusion. "Bartenders are often familiar with terms like 'low abv' or 'light cocktail.'"
It's essential to speak with the bartender, so don't be afraid to ask for recommendations. "Let them know what flavors you like to help the bartender craft something tailored to your taste buds." By doing so, they can create something that's low-alcohol and suited to your taste. This way you don't have to drink a plain old soda but rather a uniquely curated take on your favorite cocktail. "Bartenders can easily craft something with less alcohol without making it obvious." Which means you can enjoy the next morning hangover-free without having to answer any questions or raise suspicion.
What low alcohol drinks to order
While you can ask the bartender to create something unique for yourself, there are some go-to's that are popular for being lower in alcohol content right from the jump. "There are some classic cocktails that are low abv like a Spritz, vermouth and tonic, or a Sherry Cobbler," Alberts said. A spritz is a simple mixture of wine and club soda which helps dampen the alcohol content. Take the flavors of this floral and fizzy Hugo spritz recipe, for example. Instead of combining the elderflower liqueur with prosecco, ask the bartender to double the sparkling water and lime juice or use soda to replace the wine. In the end, you'll be left with a bubbly, refreshing drink that still has loads of flavor without all the alcohol. Vermouth and Sherry (for the vermouth & tonic and sherry cobbler) are fortified wines that can be diluted similarly.
"If you want to modify a cocktail without compromising the flavor," Alberts continued. "You could ask for less alcohol or ask the bartender to swap out the spirit for bitters, soda, or juice to lighten it up." For example, if you love a good spicy margarita, simply ask the bartender to make yours with less tequila. Using bitters as a replacement in a drink like a modern whiskey sour is another great idea. It's true that bitters are about 35% alcohol, but they're only used in small amounts (just a dash or two), making them a solid pick for adding a bit of kick to a low-alcohol drink.