For The Cleanest Cut Brownies, Don't Skip This Step
There's no heartbreak quite like pulling a tray of epic homemade macadamia and peanut butter brownies out of the oven, with them smelling incredible and the center all perfectly fudgy — only to have them turn into a soggy mess when you go to cut them up. It takes mere seconds to turn a chocolate masterpiece into a pile of chocolate rubble. It's the kind of mistake you only make once (or, okay, maybe three or four times — but it doesn't get any less disappointing).
While there are lots of secret ingredients to add to your brownies to elevate them, Food Republic spoke to Christopher Hensel, a private chef based in the Hamptons, who told us that patience may just be the most important one. "Allowing the brownies to cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing will allow the inside of the brownies to set, and prevent them from falling apart," he explained. "The mixture, although cooked, is not stable while hot."
This is not just a tip to keep things neat. Letting brownies completely cool down before you cut into them means the chocolate can solidify properly, and this improves both the texture and the flavor. Cutting too early doesn't just make a mess of your kitchen, it makes a mess of all your hard work. The inside of brownies should be fudgy, not mushy, and letting them cool will help ensure that. If you're not eating them straight away, also don't cut brownies before storing them — wait until you're ready to serve before slicing.
Use the right tools and techniques to cut brownies
Okay so you've heard chef Christopher Hensel's expert advice, and you've waited a solid 30 minutes after taking your brownies out the oven, resisting the urge to sneak a bite. Well done. But don't ruin it now by grabbing any old butter knife, because as it turns out, the tool you use is just as important as your technique.
Chef Hensel recommends going in with a little heat: "Use a hot, preferably serrated knife, wiping the knife clean each time, to prevent the brownies from sticking," he suggested. This simple piece of advice will keep each cut clean, and also stops you from dragging crumbs through the next slice. A serrated knife will allow you to saw through the brownie's tougher exterior without cracking the top, and heating it slightly by running it under hot water will help it glide through it with ease.
Wiping between each cut might sound pedantic, but it makes a difference. It's just like cutting a cake — you want nice clean slices, with no frosting smears across the sponge. And one more tip from us? Cut the tray into quarters first. This makes the cutting easier to control, and you won't lose any edge pieces in the process. Right then, who else is feeling ready to whip up a batch of homemade cream cheese brownies?