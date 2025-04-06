For The Cleanest Cut Brownies, Don't Skip This Step

There's no heartbreak quite like pulling a tray of epic homemade macadamia and peanut butter brownies out of the oven, with them smelling incredible and the center all perfectly fudgy — only to have them turn into a soggy mess when you go to cut them up. It takes mere seconds to turn a chocolate masterpiece into a pile of chocolate rubble. It's the kind of mistake you only make once (or, okay, maybe three or four times — but it doesn't get any less disappointing).

While there are lots of secret ingredients to add to your brownies to elevate them, Food Republic spoke to Christopher Hensel, a private chef based in the Hamptons, who told us that patience may just be the most important one. "Allowing the brownies to cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing will allow the inside of the brownies to set, and prevent them from falling apart," he explained. "The mixture, although cooked, is not stable while hot."

This is not just a tip to keep things neat. Letting brownies completely cool down before you cut into them means the chocolate can solidify properly, and this improves both the texture and the flavor. Cutting too early doesn't just make a mess of your kitchen, it makes a mess of all your hard work. The inside of brownies should be fudgy, not mushy, and letting them cool will help ensure that. If you're not eating them straight away, also don't cut brownies before storing them — wait until you're ready to serve before slicing.