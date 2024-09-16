Should You Store Brownies Before Or After You Cut Them?

The difference between preserving brownie's deliciously rich texture and losing it comes down to storing them properly. The most suitable method for storing brownies is to leave them uncut in the pan until serving. If your baking pan came with an airtight lid, use that to cover the brownies once cooled. Otherwise, you should remove the brownies and place them in an airtight container.

For a batch of fudgy macadamia nut and peanut butter brownies, you want them to maintain that irresistible moist and tender texture. Cutting the brownies allows air to surround the open edges of the dessert, which can cause them to dry out and compromise your beloved sweet treat time.

If an airtight container isn't accessible, another of the many cooking hacks from Martha Stewart is to wrap your brownies in plastic wrap followed by tin foil tightly before placing them in a large sealable bag. Using these tips to store your brownies means you'll get to enjoy them at room temperature for four or five days. (Score!)