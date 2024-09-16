Should You Store Brownies Before Or After You Cut Them?
The difference between preserving brownie's deliciously rich texture and losing it comes down to storing them properly. The most suitable method for storing brownies is to leave them uncut in the pan until serving. If your baking pan came with an airtight lid, use that to cover the brownies once cooled. Otherwise, you should remove the brownies and place them in an airtight container.
For a batch of fudgy macadamia nut and peanut butter brownies, you want them to maintain that irresistible moist and tender texture. Cutting the brownies allows air to surround the open edges of the dessert, which can cause them to dry out and compromise your beloved sweet treat time.
If an airtight container isn't accessible, another of the many cooking hacks from Martha Stewart is to wrap your brownies in plastic wrap followed by tin foil tightly before placing them in a large sealable bag. Using these tips to store your brownies means you'll get to enjoy them at room temperature for four or five days. (Score!)
Other storage tips
The only exception to brownies lasting roughly four or five days at room temperature is if your brownies contain any dairy products or other perishable secret ingredients you added to your brownies to give them that extra flavor boost — think fresh cherries, citrus, or crumbled bacon. If this is the case, follow the same airtight container method, but make sure to refrigerate everything to prevent spoilage.
Of course, if you live in a hot climate, refrigerate your brownies. To properly store brownies in the refrigerator, you'll want to cover them with plastic wrap before you put them in a container. Wrapping tightly prevents other odors from the fridge from leeching into your chocolatey treats — where they can last up to two weeks.
You can also store brownies in the freezer for up to three months. Perfect for those looking to get ahead on some baking, store brownies and wrap them before placing them in an airtight container or resealable bag in the freezer. However, if you have cream cheese, fresh fruit, or frosting on your brownies, it's best not to store these in the freezer because freezing may impact the texture.