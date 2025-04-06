The Best Sauces To Use On Picanha Steak Are Unique, Tangy & Full Of Flavor
While there are plenty of times steak sauce isn't a faux pas, there's never a more appropriate time for a saucy accompaniment than when eating the picanha steak cut. From its beefy, lean muscle to its gorgeously thick fat cap, it's already delicious on its own, but a bit of extra flavor really makes it sing. We spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to discuss the best choice of sauce and why he believes a bit of acid is always necessary.
"'Picanha is one of those cuts that really celebrates beef in its purest form. It's got that deep, rich flavor and that beautiful fat cap that crisps up like magic when grilled right," Littley told Food Republic. "When it comes to sauces, I always lean toward tangy or acidic elements such as chimichurri, salsa verde, or even something citrusy with a bit of garlic and fresh herbs. The reason they work so well is that the acidity cuts through the richness of the fat, balancing every bite without overpowering the beef.”
The sheer amount of meaty flavor in a picanha makes classic, rich steak sauces a bit redundant. Acidic sauces, from a spoonful of chimichurri to a helping of pico de gallo, provide a beautiful dichotomy to the cut; contrasting against its rich fat and meaty muscle. Most acids are perfect for the job, so you've got plenty of options to choose from depending on how you prepared the meat.
Acidic sauces are best for picanha steak
The key to selecting the right sauce for your picanha is to use flavors that not only complement the steak itself, but also the flavors you developed from your selected cooking method. Consider what kind of herbs, spices, and (more importantly) acids pair well with the flavors of roasted, grilled, seared, or smoked beef.
The Brazilian way to cook picanha is spitting steaks over hot charcoal. This caramelizes the fat while just barely charring the meat, providing a blend of smoky, rich tastes. Any time you grill or sear picanha, a vinegar-heavy chimichurri is the best choice. Its herbal notes provide a familiar accompaniment to the steak's Maillard crust while its acid seeps into the muscle fibers, brightening every single bite.
Roasted and smoked picanha are often richer as slower cooking methods melt fat directly into the meat. This is especially true if you heavily seasoned them as the seasoning seeps into the muscle while it heats up. If you want to preserve the rich taste, try a lighter, fruitier vinegar base for your sauce like a fig balsamic or even an orange salad vinaigrette. Citrus fruits, in particular, pair excellently with roasted meats without overshadowing them. Even a quick, creamy lime or Meyer lemon butter sauce will provide all the flavor you need to elevate this gorgeous cut of meat.