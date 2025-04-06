The Best Sauces To Use On Picanha Steak Are Unique, Tangy & Full Of Flavor

While there are plenty of times steak sauce isn't a faux pas, there's never a more appropriate time for a saucy accompaniment than when eating the picanha steak cut. From its beefy, lean muscle to its gorgeously thick fat cap, it's already delicious on its own, but a bit of extra flavor really makes it sing. We spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to discuss the best choice of sauce and why he believes a bit of acid is always necessary.

"'Picanha is one of those cuts that really celebrates beef in its purest form. It's got that deep, rich flavor and that beautiful fat cap that crisps up like magic when grilled right," Littley told Food Republic. "When it comes to sauces, I always lean toward tangy or acidic elements such as chimichurri, salsa verde, or even something citrusy with a bit of garlic and fresh herbs. The reason they work so well is that the acidity cuts through the richness of the fat, balancing every bite without overpowering the beef.”

The sheer amount of meaty flavor in a picanha makes classic, rich steak sauces a bit redundant. Acidic sauces, from a spoonful of chimichurri to a helping of pico de gallo, provide a beautiful dichotomy to the cut; contrasting against its rich fat and meaty muscle. Most acids are perfect for the job, so you've got plenty of options to choose from depending on how you prepared the meat.