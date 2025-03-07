The One Rule To Remember When Cooking Picanha Steak (The Brazilian Way)
There are plenty of ways to cook a good steak, whether it's gas grilling or pan searing — but just because you can grill a steak a certain way, doesn't mean you should. Sometimes you have to dive into what cooking methods best suit your recipe; and in the case of Brazilian picanha Steak, charcoal grilling is the only way to go. Curious as to why? We asked David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, all about picanha steak in an exclusive Food Republic interview.
First and foremost, what is picanha steak? Known for its tenderness and juicy flavor, a picanha steak is cut from the rump of a cow into a signature triangular shape. According to Figueroa, when it comes to doing this cut of meat justice, "charcoal is king."
As for flavor, Figueroa said, "[T]hat smoky kiss from the lump charcoal gives picanha a depth of flavor that gas just can't touch." The meat absorbs the smokiness while also benefiting from even heat the coals distribute to get that ideal tenderness.
Grilling with charcoal also means there is something standing between your steak and open flame — something that is actually a feature of this particular cut: a thick fat cap. In picanha steak, Figueroa noted that "direct flame caramelizes the fat beautifully, locking in the juices and creating that signature churrasco-style bite." The moral of the story, you can spoon chimichurri over a pan-seared steak all you want, but it won't be proper picanha without charcoal.
Tips for charcoal grilling picanha
Grilling with charcoal requires patience, but to make this Brazilian classic at home, the charcoal is worth it. The easiest way to set and heat up your charcoal is with a chimney starter — but if you don't have one, you can start your grill by creating a dome-like pile of your briquettes with newspaper in the middle to help start the fire and distribute heat evenly.
As tempted as you may be to douse the charcoal in lighter fluid every so often to see the fire pick up ... don't! Instead, learn when to use the vents in your grill's dome to help heat things up and get the coals hot enough to produce a good flame.
According to David Figueroa, charcoal is key to controlling the heat while cooking your picanha steak. Chef Fig said, "[P]icanha thrives on high heat to render that fat cap into crispy, golden perfection while keeping the inside juicy. Charcoal lets you go low and slow for smoke infusion or hot and fast for a perfect crust."
Use the coals to your advantage to get the ideal texture balance, something that's harder to do on a gas grill or skillet where the meat gets flash-cooked. It may take a few tries to find the right balance of direct flames and steady heat exposure, but as Chef Fig reminded us, "If you're cooking picanha without charcoal, you're doing it a disservice. Live fire is the only way to do it justice."