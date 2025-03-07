The One Rule To Remember When Cooking Picanha Steak (The Brazilian Way)

There are plenty of ways to cook a good steak, whether it's gas grilling or pan searing — but just because you can grill a steak a certain way, doesn't mean you should. Sometimes you have to dive into what cooking methods best suit your recipe; and in the case of Brazilian picanha Steak, charcoal grilling is the only way to go. Curious as to why? We asked David "Chef Fig" Figueroa, grill expert and co-founder of Melinda's Foods, all about picanha steak in an exclusive Food Republic interview.

First and foremost, what is picanha steak? Known for its tenderness and juicy flavor, a picanha steak is cut from the rump of a cow into a signature triangular shape. According to Figueroa, when it comes to doing this cut of meat justice, "charcoal is king."

As for flavor, Figueroa said, "[T]hat smoky kiss from the lump charcoal gives picanha a depth of flavor that gas just can't touch." The meat absorbs the smokiness while also benefiting from even heat the coals distribute to get that ideal tenderness.

Grilling with charcoal also means there is something standing between your steak and open flame — something that is actually a feature of this particular cut: a thick fat cap. In picanha steak, Figueroa noted that "direct flame caramelizes the fat beautifully, locking in the juices and creating that signature churrasco-style bite." The moral of the story, you can spoon chimichurri over a pan-seared steak all you want, but it won't be proper picanha without charcoal.