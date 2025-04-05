The Key To Flavorful Store-Bought Veggie Burgers Is A Clever Cheese Hack
Store-bought veggie burgers get the job done when you're in a pinch, but nothing beats homemade. Often, premade burgers can be a bit dry, and they have the reputation for falling apart right when things are getting good. If you've ever been hungrily awaiting a burger only to have it crumble in the pan, you know that pain.
Still, there's a case for the veggie burger — especially if you know how to tweak it. To get some expert advice, Food Republic spoke to David Acosta, a former kitchen manager and culinary consultant, who shared his secret store-bought veggie burger upgrade tip: Before cooking, slice the patty in half and add some cheese. Then fold the halves back together and cook it as normal.
"[Veggie burgers are] dense and dry by nature — so yes, slicing them thinner addresses this because you cook [the patty] faster, [crisping the] outside [while] keeping moisture on the [inside] — then adding cheese brings more flavor and earthiness to the burger. Kinda acts like a glue holding the crumbling patty together," Acosta explained.
As for what cheese you go with, it's really up to you. Acosta recommended cheddar if you like sharpness, but if you prefer a richer melt, opt for gouda. And he didn't leave out the vegans — go for Violife if you're keeping it plant-based. The cheese will add fat, something vegetable-based patties usually lack, but which will add to the enjoyable mouthfeel and experience of an indulgent burger.
Level it up with bold seasonings and crispy extras
So now you have a perfectly crispy and cheesy patty, but there's still more you can do to turn a store-bought veggie burger into something you'd pay full price for. David Acosta suggested piling on the flavor from every angle, definitely focusing on umami. To do this, work in ingredients like soy sauce, miso, and Worcestershire sauce. A small smear or drizzle on the patty adds instant savory depth. Or whip some miso paste into a homemade redeye mayonnaise recipe for a flavor bomb. And Acosta's more controversial recommendation? Brace yourself — it's anchovy paste. "I love [it]," he admitted, and honestly, considering anchovies are a huge source of umami, that makes sense
After you've established an umami base, brighten things up with quick-pickled red onions, lemon zest, or a splash of hot sauce to cut through the richness — Tabasco is Acosta's pick. He recommended looking through your spice rack for additions like smoked paprika, cumin, garlic powder, and even fresh herbs.
And the key to any good burger is texture. Now that you've got the cheesy patty down, Acosta suggested adding things like crispy onions and toasted seeds for some crunch.
Finally, don't forget to simply season your patty with salt and pepper before cooking, an often overlooked step, and then go on to layer it boldly. The veggie burger is officially having its moment, so try a bistro beet burger, a simple bean burger, or even an awesome falafel patty – and don't forget to slap a slice of cheese in the middle.