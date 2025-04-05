The Key To Flavorful Store-Bought Veggie Burgers Is A Clever Cheese Hack

Store-bought veggie burgers get the job done when you're in a pinch, but nothing beats homemade. Often, premade burgers can be a bit dry, and they have the reputation for falling apart right when things are getting good. If you've ever been hungrily awaiting a burger only to have it crumble in the pan, you know that pain.

Still, there's a case for the veggie burger — especially if you know how to tweak it. To get some expert advice, Food Republic spoke to David Acosta, a former kitchen manager and culinary consultant, who shared his secret store-bought veggie burger upgrade tip: Before cooking, slice the patty in half and add some cheese. Then fold the halves back together and cook it as normal.

"[Veggie burgers are] dense and dry by nature — so yes, slicing them thinner addresses this because you cook [the patty] faster, [crisping the] outside [while] keeping moisture on the [inside] — then adding cheese brings more flavor and earthiness to the burger. Kinda acts like a glue holding the crumbling patty together," Acosta explained.

As for what cheese you go with, it's really up to you. Acosta recommended cheddar if you like sharpness, but if you prefer a richer melt, opt for gouda. And he didn't leave out the vegans — go for Violife if you're keeping it plant-based. The cheese will add fat, something vegetable-based patties usually lack, but which will add to the enjoyable mouthfeel and experience of an indulgent burger.