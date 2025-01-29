Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Organic Tortilla Chips?
If you happen to be a Costco member who likes to pick up bulk hot sauce, guacamole, or even chili from your local warehouse, you obviously need large bags of chips to enjoy them with. Costco has you covered with its own Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips, but you may wonder which major brand is behind them. While the answer isn't 100% definitive, Mission Foods may be the manufacturer.
Every bag of Costco's organic tortilla chips used to bear both the label for Mission Foods as well as the Kirkland Signature logo. However, the current 40-ounce bag available at most warehouse locations is now branded as a Kirkland Signature product only. Whether or not Mission Foods Co. is still the supplier remains somewhat of a mystery — but many other tortilla-based products currently sold by Costco are indeed made by the company.
On its business delivery website, Costco sells three-pound bags of tortilla strips with both the Mission Foods and Kirkland Signature logos, as well as four-pound bags of Mission restaurant-style tortilla rounds and the brand's plain old tortillas. While this outlet is for other businesses and companies to order from, the products do imply the brand-to wholesaler partnership. Costco has neither confirmed nor denied that its chips are still supplied by Mission Foods, but its regular customers are big fans regardless.
Costco's tortilla chips win raves from customers
Mission Foods provides several corn- and flour-based products to major chains including Kroger, Target, and Walmart. Its parent company is, in fact, the biggest producer of tortillas in the world, so the brand could definitely supply Costco with an extensive range of products. Costco often partners with profitable companies that can easily accommodate a large volume of production — after all, it is a bulk retailer.
Mission's thin and crispy restaurant-style tortilla chips are made with only corn masa flour, water, vegetable oil, and sea salt. On a similar note, Costco's organic tortilla chips are made with organic corn, organic vegetable oil, and sea salt. It seems simplicity is the key to both products' success, as customers love Costco's chips for their great value and taste. One Reddit user went so far as to claim "These are honestly the best tortilla chips I've had." Another added, "Absolutely! You don't even need a dip or salsa or guac."
One of the most common mistakes to make when shopping at Costco is purchasing only name-brand products, as its in-house line of goods made by trusted companies can really save you money while delivering on taste — just look at Costco's espresso made by Starbucks and Kirkland's Sazerac Co. spiced rum. If Mission Foods is no longer behind Costco's organic tortilla chips, rest assured the wholesaler has partnered with another popular, taste test-approved brand.