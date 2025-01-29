Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Organic Tortilla Chips?

If you happen to be a Costco member who likes to pick up bulk hot sauce, guacamole, or even chili from your local warehouse, you obviously need large bags of chips to enjoy them with. Costco has you covered with its own Kirkland Signature organic tortilla chips, but you may wonder which major brand is behind them. While the answer isn't 100% definitive, Mission Foods may be the manufacturer.

Every bag of Costco's organic tortilla chips used to bear both the label for Mission Foods as well as the Kirkland Signature logo. However, the current 40-ounce bag available at most warehouse locations is now branded as a Kirkland Signature product only. Whether or not Mission Foods Co. is still the supplier remains somewhat of a mystery — but many other tortilla-based products currently sold by Costco are indeed made by the company.

On its business delivery website, Costco sells three-pound bags of tortilla strips with both the Mission Foods and Kirkland Signature logos, as well as four-pound bags of Mission restaurant-style tortilla rounds and the brand's plain old tortillas. While this outlet is for other businesses and companies to order from, the products do imply the brand-to wholesaler partnership. Costco has neither confirmed nor denied that its chips are still supplied by Mission Foods, but its regular customers are big fans regardless.