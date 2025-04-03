What To Serve With Picanha Steak For An Authentic Brazilian Meal

Any picanha steak cut, whether grilled over charcoal the Brazilian way or smoked low and slow like a brisket, needs a few friends on the plate. And the same way picanha is full of bold flavor, it needs side dishes with enough taste to keep pace but not so much that they threaten to overshadow it. That's why Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, believes in sticking to a few homey staples.

"If you're trying to recreate a proper Brazilian picanha experience at home, I'd say keep it classic," Littley says. "Farofa (toasted cassava flour), garlicky black beans, white rice, and maybe some vinaigrette-style tomato and onion salad. These sides are simple but bold in flavor, and they let the meat shine, just like you'd get at a churrascaria." Not only are these side dishes a cinch to make, but they will never lack flavor when made correctly. The carbs from black beans and rice help keep you full and satisfied after your meal, while a tomato and onion salad provides some much-needed acid to keep your palate fresh while working through your rich meat.

The best sides to serve with picanha steak are all geared around one idea: providing flavors and textures that complement your steak's. While the meatiness of mushrooms or the richness of a baked potato are all well and good, you may need to think outside the box to create an authentic Brazilian meal.