What To Serve With Picanha Steak For An Authentic Brazilian Meal
Any picanha steak cut, whether grilled over charcoal the Brazilian way or smoked low and slow like a brisket, needs a few friends on the plate. And the same way picanha is full of bold flavor, it needs side dishes with enough taste to keep pace but not so much that they threaten to overshadow it. That's why Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, believes in sticking to a few homey staples.
"If you're trying to recreate a proper Brazilian picanha experience at home, I'd say keep it classic," Littley says. "Farofa (toasted cassava flour), garlicky black beans, white rice, and maybe some vinaigrette-style tomato and onion salad. These sides are simple but bold in flavor, and they let the meat shine, just like you'd get at a churrascaria." Not only are these side dishes a cinch to make, but they will never lack flavor when made correctly. The carbs from black beans and rice help keep you full and satisfied after your meal, while a tomato and onion salad provides some much-needed acid to keep your palate fresh while working through your rich meat.
The best sides to serve with picanha steak are all geared around one idea: providing flavors and textures that complement your steak's. While the meatiness of mushrooms or the richness of a baked potato are all well and good, you may need to think outside the box to create an authentic Brazilian meal.
More side dishes to serve with picanha
When considering what to serve as a side dish to your picanha, consider what makes the previous examples such great accompaniments. Garlicky black beans provide carb-filled vegetable flavor, white rice soaks up steak juices, and tomato and onion salad packs enough acid to cut through richer flavors. All of these have a clear role in the dinner that makes them such great choices.
Fried sweet plantains provide a bit of sugar to a heavy meal and are an excellent choice when you need to whip up something quick. The caramelized exteriors mimic the Maillard crust of a well-prepared picanha, offering complementary textures but dichotomous flavors. Similarly, the char of grilled vegetables like zucchini, onion, or sweet peppers is similar to grilled steak, but full of clean, crisp flavor rather than a rich, meaty taste.
In the other direction, side dishes that have no flavors in common with picanha may be just what you need to diversify your dinner. Polenta can be served pillowy soft, decadently creamy, or deliciously fried, providing any texture you think would improve your meal. While maionese (mayonnaise salad) is traditionally a Christmas dish, it's a perfect twist on Western potato salad that offers different textures, tastes, and even temperatures to a fresh steak.