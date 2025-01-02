The Best Sides To Serve With Picanha Steak

If you've ever been to a Brazilian steakhouse or churrascaria, chances are you've had picanha. The cut, which comes from the rump and is incredibly flavorful, has a thick cap of fat that keeps it deliciously juicy as it cooks, and the meat is often served grilled on skewers. If you're cooking picanha (also known as coulotte) at home, you may be wondering what to serve alongside it. To find out, Food Republic spoke to Victor Vasconcellos, chef at Berimbau restaurant in New York.

From flavorful savory rice to grilled green vegetables, Vasconcellos' suggestions center around enhancing the taste of the meat and allowing this particular prized cut to shine. Other options, such as tangy tomatoes with vinaigrette, help to cut through the indulgent richness of the beef and add balance to any meal.

If you fancy some wine to drink alongside your beef, Vasconcellos has several suggestions for that, too. "Picanha, known for its rich flavor and excellent marbling, pairs beautifully with wines that balance its intensity and elevate its flavors," he explained. "An Argentinian malbec, Californian cabernet sauvignon, or Chilean carménère are excellent choices. For a touch of tradition, a Brazilian Tannat is the perfect companion to this classic cut." As for the accompanying food, here are his top choices and how to best prepare them.