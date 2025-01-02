The Best Sides To Serve With Picanha Steak
If you've ever been to a Brazilian steakhouse or churrascaria, chances are you've had picanha. The cut, which comes from the rump and is incredibly flavorful, has a thick cap of fat that keeps it deliciously juicy as it cooks, and the meat is often served grilled on skewers. If you're cooking picanha (also known as coulotte) at home, you may be wondering what to serve alongside it. To find out, Food Republic spoke to Victor Vasconcellos, chef at Berimbau restaurant in New York.
From flavorful savory rice to grilled green vegetables, Vasconcellos' suggestions center around enhancing the taste of the meat and allowing this particular prized cut to shine. Other options, such as tangy tomatoes with vinaigrette, help to cut through the indulgent richness of the beef and add balance to any meal.
If you fancy some wine to drink alongside your beef, Vasconcellos has several suggestions for that, too. "Picanha, known for its rich flavor and excellent marbling, pairs beautifully with wines that balance its intensity and elevate its flavors," he explained. "An Argentinian malbec, Californian cabernet sauvignon, or Chilean carménère are excellent choices. For a touch of tradition, a Brazilian Tannat is the perfect companion to this classic cut." As for the accompanying food, here are his top choices and how to best prepare them.
Farofa offers a tasty textural contrast
Farofa is not a food to skip when dining at a Brazilian steakhouse, and you won't want to do without it if you're serving picanha at home either according to chef Victor Vasconcellos. Made with toasted cassava flour, farofa adds a delicious crispiness similar to breadcrumbs — perfect for dipping each piece of steak into before you eat it.
Farofa is highly adaptable and works with all sorts of other ingredients to create different flavor combinations. Try switching up the oil or butter you brown the flour in for pork fat for more of a meaty taste that pairs well with steak, or add extra ingredients such as black olives, crispy bacon bits for a bit more crunch, or fresh grassy parsley. To really enhance each bite, dip your steak into the flavorful farofa and then spoon on some chimichurri — an herby sauce that goes great with grilled meat.
A palate-cleansing tomato and onion vinagrete
A refreshing side for the robustly flavored steak is a tangy Brazilian tomato and onion slaw known as vinagrete. It's made with fresh tomatoes, onions, olive oil, vinegar, seasoning, and sometimes sliced cucumber – a combination that "balances the richness of the picanha with its acidity," chef Victor Vasconcellos told us.
You could also add other fresh crunchy ingredients such as bell pepper and scallions if you like, along with fragrant fresh parsley and aromatic cilantro to bring even more brightness to your meat. For a little heat to go with your meat, incorporate some finely chopped cayenne peppers, too. Think of this as a cross between pico de gallo and a vinegar-based cole slaw, unique and refreshing at the same time.
Flavorful garlic rice makes a hearty picanha pairing
Side dishes don't need to be complicated to pack a punch, and hearty garlic rice is a "simple but flavorful side that complements the steak's savory profile," said chef Victor Vasconcellos. All you need to do is saute some minced garlic and diced white onions with olive oil and salt before adding white rice and water to cook it all.
Use flagrant basmati or jasmine rice for the best results, and just cook it until it's nicely sticky for a delicious accompaniment to the picanha. Try adding some chicken stock or broth to the water if you want to further enhance the rich, savory flavor that perfectly balances your steak.
Grilled vegetables add lightness to balance the steak
Grilled vegetables are a welcome addition at any barbecue, and they also work well alongside rich grilled picanha. Chef Vasconcellos suggested including veggies "such as asparagus or zucchini, to add lightness to the meal."
The chef's choices are both vegetables that can stand up to the char of your grill – but they also offer a fresh taste that complements the richly savory meat. A touch of the Maillard reaction and a little char will balance the green freshness and complement the steak beautifully. Other good options could include red bell peppers, charred sweet potatoes, onions, or eggplant.
Lyonnaise potatoes for a French-style twist
Picanha is popular in France as well as Brazil, and Lyonnaise potatoes make a delicious accompaniment if you fancy something a bit different. The combination of crisp slices of spuds with soft and savory fried onions is a great match for the meat while parsley adds a pop of freshness that both dishes need.
Using the right type of potatoes for dishes is important, and for Lyonnaise potatoes, you'll want to go for Yukon Golds rather than russets for a superior buttery flavor — they also have a little more structural integrity and hold up better during the dual cooking process. You can fry the slices in clarified butter until they're beautifully browned for a deliciously rich result. Alternatively, mix par-cooked potatoes and softened onions in an ovenproof dish and bake them for a version that's easy to make while you get on with cooking the picanha.