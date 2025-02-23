Whatever Happened To The Ground Round Restaurant Chain?

Nostalgia continues to be a major cultural force, especially among millennials, who are now responsible for almost a quarter of the world's spending power (via Visual Capitalist). The time is ripe to bring back dopamine-hit experiences to relieve this generation's ennui (see: Taco Bell and its Decades menu), and one couple in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts is doing just that by reviving a Ground Round restaurant, with plans to open in either February or March of 2025. Joseph and Nachi Shea are the husband-and-wife duo behind this comeback, with the former telling Restaurant Business in November 2024, "Like so many, I have the fondest memories of a place we loved to go for food and fun and that is something we are working diligently to bring back."

As of this writing, the couple has put up new signage, added new lighting and carpeting, and are even in the process of building a new bar. They're also involving their community, asking for input on everything from whether they should offer Pepsi or Coke (something Costco might want to ask about before allegedly switching from the former to the latter) to what old favorites and new items they should put on the menu. While the number of Ground Rounds locations will stay at five for the foreseeable future after the Sheas' location opens, the couple expressed to Fox Business in December 2024 that they're tentatively open to increasing that number later on — and perhaps gaining back some of the glorious Ground Round empire that was lost.