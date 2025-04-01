The Secret To Storing Lentils And How Long These Nutrient-Packed Gems Last

Lentils are a frequently underrated (but undeniably nutritious) pantry powerhouse. Let's face it — you probably have a bag that's been kicking around, forgotten, for a few months at the back of your kitchen cabinet — but you really should be cooking with lentils more. They're not only packed with proteins and fiber, but their subtle earthy taste and texture make them a wonderfully versatile ingredient, equally at home in a homemade hummus as they are in an indulgent vegan sloppy Joe sandwich.

But with that versatility can sometimes come a little confusion, and a lot of you might not even be clear on exactly what they even are — are they beans? Grains? They're legumes, for the record, but this uncertainty can also leave people unsure of how they should be stored.

To find out more, we caught up with Karishma Pradhan, a recipe developer at Home Cooking Collective. "Dried lentils should be kept in an airtight container in a cool, dry location away from light," she told Food Republic. "Discoloration can occur from oxidation, which happens when lentils are exposed to light and warmer temperatures." If you can, you should also try to keep your lentils away from any kind of dampness or condensation: "Moisture can increase the likelihood of sprouting or mold," Pradhan warned us. So keep your lentils in a dark place — like your pantry or cupboard — preferably away from any sources of heat or liquid, and you should be good to go!